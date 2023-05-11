The Canberra Times
Light rail services between Dickson interchange and Alinga street have resumed

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:40pm
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after getting hit by the light rail. Picture by Karleen Minney
Services have resumed between Alinga Street and Dickson Interchange after a pedestrian was hit by the light rail.

