Trucks to start bringing London Circuit raising fill from Barton next week

By Jasper Lindell
May 12 2023 - 5:30am
An artist's impression of how the southern end of London Circuit will look once it is raised to the level of Commonwealth Avenue. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of how the southern end of London Circuit will look once it is raised to the level of Commonwealth Avenue. Picture supplied

About 40 trucks a day will from Monday carry fill from a construction site in Barton to Canberra's city centre, where work will continue on the $60 million project to raise London Circuit to the level of Commonwealth Avenue.

