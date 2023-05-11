Join the National Arboretum Canberra's friendly guides and experience its much-loved forests in autumn.
There will be a guided "long walk" - two hours on Sunday - through the forests.
As well as discovering the stories behind the forests, experience the trees and forests from a poetic perspective.
The walk is suitable for people aged 12 and over. Tickets are $5 per person. It starts at 12.30pm on Sunday.
Tickets from stickytickets.com.au The link is here.
