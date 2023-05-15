Writing about Ainslie IGA got me to thinking about other suburban grocery stores we should all be spending more in.
Not only are you supporting local businesses but you'll often find treasures that are impossible to finds in the big chain supermarkets.
Years ago, my then-local Lyneham IGA used to stock these handy packets of gourmet rice, more like flavour bases really, the beginnings of an Indian pilau or a Mediterranean risotto. Be buggered if I can find them anywhere these days.
I know, I should be able to flavour such dishes myself but one thing I love about good little grocery stores is that you'll often find some time-saving starter. Hello Ainslie IGA's pork belly.
Here's a few places around town where you might find some hidden treasures.
A locally owned supermarket offering fresh fruit and vegetables, a butcher and a continental deli alongside an extensive range of grocery brands including locally sourced goods such as bread, eggs, dips, coffee and small goods. We love the "World of International and Gourmet Food" section where there's two full aisles dedicated to international foods, from Italy, Greece, Spain and the Balkans to South America, South Africa, the Middle East and the Pacific Islands.
A firm favourite for a few years now, it's like raiding your mum's pantry (if your mum was a gourmet cook), such is the family feel of this place. The Raad family has been at the helm for 20 years and things have grown and changed to reflect the needs of local customers. We love it that they only deliver to 2614 postcode, talk about hyper local. But anyone is welcome to pop in or order online. There's everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to local honey and jams and a great range of gins and beer.
Tony le Terzo opened this grocery store of sorts next to his restaurant The Italian Place in 2021 and it's now the go-to place for all things Italian. It's a deli and market all in one, selling traditional Italian fare, from olive oils, canned fish, tomatoes, specialty drinks, and a range of dried pasta in all shapes and sizes, among many other things. There's a great range of cheeses and meats and the fresh take-home meals are straight out of the restaurant kitchen.
Not sure if we should include this one because the place has to be the largest supermarket in Canberra doesn't it if we're talking about square meterage? There's a large selection of freshly made bakery items, a cheese section to (almost) rival Ainslie, a "Home Kitchen" section with a lot of ready made stuff, fresh meat and seafood an an extensive liquor section. The one thing that throws me every time I head there however is the corner totally dedicated to Lindt chocolate. Don't understand it but I like it.
One, if not the, largest Asian supermarkets in Canberra with a large range of fresh produce and an in-house butcher. Although it's a Korean specialty store, its sheer size means there's plenty on offer from right across the Asian spectrum. There's weekly specials too, the last few have offered up premium kimchi direct from Korea, bulk bags of sushi rice and dried seafood. A good range of liquor too, from soju to sake.
In the heart of Oatley Court, Belconnen (and Townshend St, Phillip) or the heart of the Indian subcontinent? If you're after anything from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, even Mauritius and Fiji, you'll find it here. Not only groceries but clothing, kitchen appliances and musical instruments. Talk about one-stop shopping. There's also a good range of ready-made meals and the Indian sweets are to die for.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
