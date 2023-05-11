Murrumbateman village market on Saturday

The Murrumbateman Village Market is on Saturday from 9am to 1pm at the Murrumbateman Recreation Grounds.
Get your pork, lamb, beef and chicken direct from the producer and just add fresh vegetables for a delicious winter roast.
New chocolate, jewellery and juice stalls will be on hand along with Aussie Sandalwood, alpaca products, preserves, local wines, crafts, live music and more.
It's also a chance to take in the local area and its award-winning wineries.
And maybe grab a last-minute present for mum.
