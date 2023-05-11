The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Don Farrell is the first Australian Trade Minister to visit China since 2019

By Tom McIllroy
Updated May 11 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Farrell was met at Beijing International Airport by Australia's ambassador, Graham Fletcher. Picture DFAT
Don Farrell was met at Beijing International Airport by Australia's ambassador, Graham Fletcher. Picture DFAT

Don Farrell has become the first Australian Trade Minister to visit China since 2019, touching down in Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.