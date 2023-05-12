A fractured sternum put a stop to Zac Patch chasing his rugby league dreams interstate, but he now finds himself relishing a new role as the Belconnen United Sharks player-coach.
Patch left the Sharks in 2021 to chase an opportunity to play Queensland Cup for the Mackay Cutters and returned to Canberra in June 2022 after his injury.
One month after returning to the Sharks, Patch got a tap on the shoulder by the club, where they asked if he would be willing to step up into the player-coach role and he didn't hesitate to jump in with both feet.
"After I fractured my sternum and was too far from home with two young kids I went back to the Sharks," Patch said
"I came back as a player to start and a few things happened and they asked me if I'd take over the reigns and become a player/coach.
"I took it with both hands and I'm really enjoying the transition into coaching, I've learnt a lot definitely over the last six months, I'm really enjoying it and everyone is buying into what I'm trying to bring to the club."
Patch said balancing the two roles as a friend and a leader has been made much easier as his side continues to behave professionally, and that leading by example has set the standard for the club.
"The easiest part of it all is how well the players have bought into what I've been doing, I try to lead by example and do the things I'm asking them to do," Patch said.
"I wouldn't ask anyone to do something that I wouldn't do myself which has been a massive one."
The Sharks will be looking to get the win over the Bulldogs away from home this Saturday after suffering their first loss of the season to the Bushrangers last weekend.
Goulburn have lost both of their home games this season, with Patch saying his side wants to continue this trend in their round five clash.
"Mate, absolutely. Goulburn have always been known for being tough at home and we know they will really be trying to get a win over us," Patch said.
"They will come out raring, but the plan for us is to keep them to that [continue Goulburn's home losing streak]."
The Bulldogs have found form recently, with the Cornish brothers helping to turn things around. Patch said his side will target the duo, and they have plans in place to ensure they don't dictate the game.
"We will try to get up and make them play early, the more room and time you give Mitch and Tyler [Cornish] the better they play," Patch said.
"So we just have to get up as quick as we can and have a heap of inside pressure to make them play early, and the boys just have to work hard."
The Bulldogs also have another threat in second rower Ron Leapai, who is the competition's current leading try scorer.
"Obviously they've got the Cornish brothers, but they also have damaging players on their edges in Dillon Rota and Ron Leapai," Sharks second rower Sonny Tupoula said.
Although Leapai is a dangerous player, Patch is not fazed, and is confident his side will put a stop to his tally of tries.
"It's just one-on-one defence, he is a big strong boy but it's just about getting your body in front and make sure we are good with our one-on-one defence," Patch said.
"With blokes like him you can't try to whack him you just have to be smart in the way you can defend him and we will do that."
The Sharks currently sit in equal second position on the ladder with Goulburn, meaning this is a must win game for them if they want to prove their worth to the rest of the competition.
"This week is huge for us if we want to be genuine contenders this year and make a statement to the rest of the comp, this week is a big part of our season," Patch said.
