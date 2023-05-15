This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He was distraught. The wetness in his tired eyes betrayed the unfathomable depth of his grief. He had recently lost his wife, the love of his life, for whom he'd been dutifully caring for eight years as she descended into the ruin of dementia.
He wanted answers. To know why what had meant to be two weeks of respite care in an aged care facility, recommended partly for the sake of his own health, had ended in his wife's death seven weeks later. "I want to know why I lost my Robbie," he sobbed as we sat in the interview room in the newspaper office.
A quiet, kindly man who had long retired after a public service career, Arthur was desperate to know why his wife's health had deteriorated so rapidly in the place meant to ensure she was cared for. He wanted to understand why he'd not been consulted about her care plan when he more than anyone knew what she needed - and what she did not.
Clutching a manila folder full of meticulous notes, he turned up at the reception desk to see if the paper could help. For almost two hours, his sad tale emerged. Robbie had developed a urinary tract infection. It was recommended she go into respite care for two weeks so her antibiotics could be administered and he could have a rest. Two and a half months later, she succumbed to a form of pneumonia associated with invalid and bedridden patients.
Arthur was not only burdened by grief. Misplaced guilt also weighed heavily on his 82-year-old shoulders - an unbearable regret that he had agreed to entrust the care of his wife of 56 years to someone else. To a corporation with a large network of aged care homes around the country.
When Arthur's grief subsided and he began to ask questions, that corporation initially stonewalled him, refusing to hand over the care notes for his wife. He approached the newspaper to see if we could convince it to do the right thing. It did and Arthur's battle began in earnest.
Notes in hand, he learned his wife had been suffering pneumonia for a week but he had only been told she had it on the day she died. He also learned she had been placed in tub chairs which rendered her immobile and a mechanical lifter had been used to get her out of bed, something he said would have been terrifying in her confused state.
Arthur made a submission to the Aged Care Royal Commission, lodged complaints with the Aged Care and Health Care complaints commissions and got the attention of the then-aged care minister Ken Wyatt. Some of the complaints were upheld and the aged care provider instructed to change some of its ways.
Arthur's ordeal began five years ago. A couple of months ago, he got in touch. Still grieving, he was a little brighter. His voice had at least been partially heard, he said.
He was in my thoughts again on Friday, when it was revealed by The Guardian that a consultancy firm had advised aged care providers to consider which residents generated higher profits before new regulations were introduced, including a mandated average of 200 minutes of care a day.
Immobile residents would be the least profitable, the consultancy said in a briefing video - a grotesque calculus for an industry, too much of which is already mired in shame. And a sad indictment on a society that has allowed its oldest, most vulnerable members to be reduced to a money-making resource.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
