"Garry shouldn't be so tough on himself," says Deb. "I believe I inherited my tendency to high cholesterol from my mother. Neither of us has ever really had a weight problem and I have been a vegetarian for the past 25 years. I do love my chocolate, though, which is obviously high in fat and sugar. As far as diets are concerned, it seems I can eat fairly large amounts of carbs with no effect on my weight, but I need to watch the oils. While I absolutely love olive oil on my salad, I feel that it starts to add blubber around my waist if I have it consistently."

