Ceiling insulation rebates will be made available to low-income Canberra households following the expansion of the ACT energy-support program.
A rebate of up to $2500 is offered to eligible households, including pension concession card holders and Veterans' Affairs gold card holders.
The rebate has been provided through the expansion of the Home Energy Support Program, which allows eligible households to get $2500 cash back for the installation of electric appliances.
In addition to expanding the program, the ACT government has introduced a new scheme designed to provide energy relief for Canberra residents suffering from serious illness.
The Chronic Health Conditions Pilot Program will offer up to $10,000 to people with chronic ill health to install electric appliances and ceiling insulation.
The pilot plans to upgrade the homes of 20 people who've been referred by support services by the end of the year.
The ACT government plans to expand the program beyond the pilot on the future.
Energy Emissions Minister Shane Rattenbury said the program will assist those on lower incomes to reduce their energy bills while also reducing emissions.
"We are in the middle of an inequality crisis," Mr Rattenbury said.
"All Canberrans deserve a warm home in winter and cool house in summer."
Mr Rattenbury recently threw his support behind the federal Greens push for a rent freeze, writing to Chief Minister Andrew Barr calling for a two-year freeze in the city.
The Energy Minister said installing insulation was one of the most cost-effective home improvements Canberrans can make to reduce their energy bills.
"It's critical that we continue to prioritise our support to those who need it most as we make the transition to an efficient and all-electric city," he said.
ACT Council of Social Service spokeswoman Gemma Killen said it was important low-income and vulnerable households didn't get left behind in the path to electrification.
"Expanding programs and rebate offerings will help overcome barriers to having an energy efficient, and comfortable, home," she said.
"We look forward to continuing to work with the ACT government to provide insight into new ways to support the Canberra community in a just transition.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
