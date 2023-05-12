Police belive the driver of a Honda Accord left the scene after it and a cyclist collided in Braddon.
They said a silver Honda Accord and a cyclist collided in the southbound lanes of Northbourne Avenue between Elouera Street and Cooyong Street about 8.40pm on Wednesday.
ACT Policing allege the driver of the Honda did not stop.
They ask anyone who saw the incident or may have dash-cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website and quote reference 7426876.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.