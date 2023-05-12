The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police are seeking information about an alleged crash involving car and cyclist in Braddon

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police belive the driver of a Honda Accord left the scene after it and a cyclist collided in Braddon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.