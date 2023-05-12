This exhibition is somewhat curious in that it is a survey of Hali's figurative small bronzes made over the past three decades. This is probably the most conservative aspect of her art practice and possibly made in defiance to the prevailing philosophies in her student days when figurative sculpture was proclaimed as dead. The scene was dominated by the Anthony Caro-inspired welded metal abstractions concerned with formalist values and cool minimalist sculptures that were distant from any figurative reference.