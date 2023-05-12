The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts
Review

Review: Clari Hali's sculptures here are mostly female nudes.

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clara Hali: Close quarters ,2019, bronze, edition of seven. Picture supplied
Clara Hali: Close quarters ,2019, bronze, edition of seven. Picture supplied

Clara Hali: Selected works: 1992-2022. Beaver Galleries, 81 Denison Street, Deakin. Until May 27. beavergalleries.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Music, Theatre & Arts
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.