A woman has admitted sexually exploiting a child, who worked at her Canberra business, for nearly two years.
The 29-year-old Gungahlin woman, who cannot be named in order to protect the identities of the victims, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
She pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a sexual relationship with a child under special care, which Magistrate James Stewart said occurred between February 2021 and September 2022.
The wording of the charge was recently changed in the ACT to "persistent sexual abuse of a child", following the advocacy of 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame.
Offences committed prior to the legislative change retain the previous wording.
The businesswoman also maintained her innocence on Friday regarding several other charges.
She pleaded not guilty to using a carriage service for child abuse material, grooming, possessing child abuse material and two counts of acts of indecency without consent.
The slate of child sex charges laid against the woman relate to two teenage girls who worked at her Gungahlin business, which was sold last year.
She admitted in March to three counts of committing an act of indecency on a young person under special care, in relation to a girl aged 15 when the offences were committed in 2019.
She also pleaded guilty then to charges of sexual intercourse with a young person under special care and committing an act of indecency on a young person under special care, relating to a second girl who also began working for her aged 15 in 2021.
The matter has been repeatedly adjourned while charges were said to have been the subject of ongoing negotiations between defence and prosecutors.
The woman is yet to plead to several further child sex charges, which defence lawyer Tim Sharman indicated on Friday could be withdrawn.
Magistrate Robert Cook said the woman appeared to know her behaviour was wrong but "can't help herself" when she first came before the court in September.
She was granted bail in October.
The woman is set to face court again on June 23.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
