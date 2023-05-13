My brother's shirt was lost somewhere along the way, likely stolen in the refugee camp. No one wanted my shirt because it was stained with everything my parents could find to help me survive. Carrots, betel nut, Coca-Cola, herbal medicines; all of it I spewed up or spat out. More than 44 years on, that shirt has become a prized possession in my family. Mum still recognises every stitch. "I know it very well. In 1977, I held you in my womb for nine months. Then in 1979, I held you in my arms for nine months more, when you were wearing that shirt," she says.