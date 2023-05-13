After a week in which the country has been preoccupied with surpluses, deficits, expenditure and bottom lines, it's worth pausing to consider what we treasure most.
My family was prompted to do this recently when it was discovered I had failed to renew our home contents insurance. Having not been covered for some time, we sat down to discuss whether we needed insurance at all, how much our stuff was worth, and what we valued most.
The TV and lounge suite were high on our list of essentials because we use them so much and they cost a fair bit. Some people own jewellery, artwork, wine and antiques that - unlike our TV and lounge - appreciate over time. We, however, are no such people. We have a few cherished family photographs, but they have been digitised and are preserved in the cloud with an increasing amount of our information, identity and worth.
In the end, we settled on two things you would almost surely walk past if you saw them in the street. Or maybe you would pick them up with the intent of discarding them in the nearest bin. Nonetheless, these items mean everything to us. Indeed, there was a time we couldn't live without them.
First, there's the shirt I wore when we escaped Vietnam in April 1979.
I greeted the world in 1977, the year of the fire snake, two years on from the fall of Saigon, after sanctions had been imposed by the West, and storms and droughts had hit war-ravaged Vietnam, as re-education and forced displacement programs were imposed upon those deemed traitors, as my family faced daily indignities and persecution, not long before the Socialist Republic of Vietnam took our property, and my parents became convinced we had to escape.
I was small, frail and constantly sick. When our first boat journey was thwarted and we lost most of our life savings, my parents wondered whether my father and older brother should go first in the hope my mother and I could join them later.
My grandmother, who was opposed to any of us leaving, came to our rescue. Knowing families who had been forever separated by war, she pronounced: "Where the husband goes so, too, must the wife. And where the parents go so, too, must the children." With that, my grandmother gave us all her gold, which was just enough for our passage.
She proceeded to assure her investment by visiting a temple on the other side of the city. There she informed the head nun her grandsons would be leaving on a treacherous trip. The nun told her the temple had taken in many sturdy orphans from the war and their shirts, once blessed, would provide more protection to the boys than any medicine or lifejacket. My grandmother made a small donation and that's how my brother and I came to wear our little saffron-coloured shirts as we departed Vietnam.
My brother's shirt was lost somewhere along the way, likely stolen in the refugee camp. No one wanted my shirt because it was stained with everything my parents could find to help me survive. Carrots, betel nut, Coca-Cola, herbal medicines; all of it I spewed up or spat out. More than 44 years on, that shirt has become a prized possession in my family. Mum still recognises every stitch. "I know it very well. In 1977, I held you in my womb for nine months. Then in 1979, I held you in my arms for nine months more, when you were wearing that shirt," she says.
The other item treasured in my family is the very last thing we took from Saigon. Again, it isn't much to look at.
As we were saying our farewells, my grandmother remembered she had boiled us some eggs. As my aunt darted into the kitchen to fetch them, she also grabbed the first spoon that came to hand. It was a relic from the war, with "U.S." imprinted on the handle. My mother saw it was far too big to feed me with, so she threw it into her tote bag thinking she'd find something more suitable on the way to the boat.
That spoon has stayed with our family many times longer than the US was committed to South Vietnam.
READ MORE:
To be fair, the Americans promised to save us from tyranny and underdevelopment. This is true to a small but significant extent for us because that spoon was for a time, our only implement in the Malaysian refugee camp and was used not only for feeding me and my brother, but also for cooking, scaling fish and digging holes.
When I asked my mother how she would feel if we lost the shirt and spoon, she said she would be sad but fine. "Your brother's shirt was just as valuable as that one. We're no worse off without it. And you and your brother used to use the spoon to eat soup or ice cream before chucking it in the second drawer with all our other forgotten utensils. Sometimes we wouldn't see if for months, or even years," she says.
Despite this, my shirt and spoon serve as a map and compass. They tell me where I've come from, when I've veered off track, and help me to figure out where I want to go. They remind me of what truly matters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.