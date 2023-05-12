Robbie Coleman will see a familiar face when he looks across the field on Saturday.
Holding the clipboard for Wests will be his former Brumbies teammate Jesse Mogg.
This time, however, they will be rivals as Coleman hopes his Queanbeyan Whites can edge the Lions in the John I Dent Cup.
It's a familiar scene across the competition, a host of current and former Brumbies players aligning with their local clubs.
Mogg is juggling Lions assistant coaching duties while still a member of the Brumbies squad, while Coleman signed on as the Whites' operations manager after returning to Australia last year.
Over at Gungahlin, new coach Locky McCaffrey has planted the seeds for a rapid climb up the ladder and Matt Giteau has signed on as a specialist adviser.
Uni-Norths have also placed a focus on development after landing former Brumbies Super W and under 19s assistant Lachie Creighton as their coach for the 2023 season.
Nick Scrivener continues to run a professional operation at Vikings, the former ACT assistant coach working alongside John Ulugia. Tuggeranong are currently undefeated and will face the Owls on Saturday.
"John I Dent teams are growing in quality and stature and attracting these coaches," Owls vice-president of rugby Phil Doyle said. "We see it as a stepping stone and an opportunity for growth.
"With Locky at the Eagles, Jesse at Wests, it's a real tick for the competition to say you don't have to go to Brisbane or Sydney to do it, you can do it here as well."
The proliferation of Brumbies talent throughout the John I Dent Cup has happened naturally, however the seeds were deliberately planted.
The decision to require all contracted players to turn out for their allocated clubs has directly led to an increase in the competition's quality. ACT coach Stephen Larkham has spoken at length about the importance of performances in the competition.
Pedro Rolando and Jack Wright both made Super Rugby debuts after being plucked out of club rugby. Players now move to Canberra in the hope of landing on the Brumbies radar.
The pathway extends beyond the playing ranks, with the competition now seen as a path to higher coaching opportunities. Dan McKellar successfully stepped up from Vikings to the ACT head coaching role.
So the opportunity to link up with a John I Dent Cup team is golden for players looking to transition to coaching.
"The ability to be able to stay involved in rugby is a huge drawcard for me to grow my skillset on the other side in admin and budgeting and for guys like Locky getting into coaching," Coleman said. "It's an exciting competition, getting to play in it last year, I had forgotten how good it is.
"To see players like Jesse, Locky, Gits coming back to join the coaching ranks is better for everyone involved in the John I Dent."
In many ways Mogg is the outlier, juggling playing and coaching as he approaches the end of his career.
It was an opportunity he jumped at and Larkham quickly gave his blessings when the question was asked.
"It's what I want to go into post-rugby," Mogg said. "I quite enjoy getting down there, helping out the young boys and helping out a club that gave me a kickstart into the Brumbies."
As for Larkham, the benefits extend well beyond the field.
"It's great those guys want to go down that route and give back to grassroots rugby," Larkham said.
"From my perspective, it's good to be able to work with guys I know. We want that ongoing relationship with all clubs."
