Mother's Day Classic to be run at Lake Burley Griffin on Sunday

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra Girls Grammar School year 6 students, including Misa Park and Amestris Burgess, front, at Lake Burley Griffin on Friday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Many mums will be forgoing breakfast in bed on Sunday to take part in the Mother's Day Classic, a walk or run around Lake Burley Griffin, raising money for breast cancer research.

