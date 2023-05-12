Many mums will be forgoing breakfast in bed on Sunday to take part in the Mother's Day Classic, a walk or run around Lake Burley Griffin, raising money for breast cancer research.
One lap of the bridge-to-bridge if they're doing the 5km walk or run, or two laps for the 10km run.
Year 6 students at Canberra Girls Grammar School have traditionally raised money for the Mother's Day Classic and then run the course the Friday before, as they did on Friday, a vision of pink against a cloudless autumn sky.
Canberra Girls Grammar School principal Terrie Jones said the students had so far raised $6500, with more donations likely over the weekend.
The girls, for the most part, organise the team and fundraising themselves, and for the past two years CGGS have been the top fundraising school in the country.
Mrs Jones said with the support of staff, parents and Grammarians, the girls took part in the Mother's Day Classic campaign as part of their Girls Who Lead program.
"I'm so proud of them," she said.
"They're an astonishing group."
For two students, the Mother's Day Classic, which donates funds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, was particularly meaningful, both having relatives affected by cancer. Misa Park, 11, remembered her aunty who died from the disease.
"I think of her when I'm running," she said.
Amestris Burgess's great aunt had survived cancer - and she wanted to help more do the same.
"We're running for everyone in the community who is fighting it," she said.
