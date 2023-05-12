The ACT Government is determined to ensure Big Bash games continue to be played in Canberra despite one of the biggest changes in the competition's 13-year history.
Cricket Australia announced the contraction of the men's season from 61 games to 44 on Friday, one year earlier than initially planned. The shortened league will see teams play 10 regular season matches before a four-game, four-team finals series. The final schedule is set to be announced in the coming weeks.
The change has been agreed to after the signing of a new broadcast deal with Channel 7 and Fox Sports, with Cricket Australia eager to return the competition to its former glory.
The Women's Big Bash will remain unchanged at 59 games a season.
The government has signed a deal with the Sydney Thunder that ensures two BBL matches and one WBBL match are played at Manuka Oval each summer.
The deal runs to the end of the 2023-24 summer and the government expects the Thunder to fulfill their obligations despite the changes announced Friday.
The condensed season reduces the Thunder's home games from seven to five, meaning 40 per cent of home matches will be played in Canberra next summer.
While a deal is in place for the 23-24 season, the future remains uncertain. The Thunder's deal with the ACT Government is a lucrative contract and the team generates big crowds at Manuka Oval.
A government spokeswoman said they will return to the negotiating table while also leaving the door ajar for a standalone Canberra Big Bash team.
"Under the ACT Government's current agreement with Cricket NSW, we look forward to hosting two Sydney Thunder Big Bash League matches in the 2023-24 season," the spokeswoman said.
"For season 2024-25 and beyond, we expect there will be Big Bash League games in Canberra, whether that be through a new agreement for additional Sydney Thunder matches, or a new ACT team."
Cricket ACT chief executive Liv Thornton has long spoken about the direct correlation between elite cricket in Canberra and participation at the community level.
So while her organisation is not involved in the discussions between the government and the Thunder, Thornton urged the parties to ensure Big Bash games continue to be played at Manuka Oval.
"It's really important for our local community," Thornton said. "We know our community has attended matches. If we go back to the matches through COVID, people flocked to games and we saw that again last year.
"The research is so strong. Off the back of World Cup games in the female space, we had 200 per cent growth in the female game. This year we had 20 per cent growth. A lot of factors come into play in terms of growth but connection with elite players spurs that next generation on, keeps kids in our game and attracts more kids to our game."
While Thunder games at Manuka is great, Cricket ACT's long-term vision is for Canberra to have a Big Bash team of our own.
The organisation reinforced that goal in a submission to a federal government inquiry into the capital.
The quest for a Big Bash team comes as the ACT Comets prepare to return to the National Second XI competition as a standalone team with the path to the Sheffield Shield set to come into focus.
"A fair bit of work has gone into re-calibrating our pathway to ensure we are in a position at an appropriate time to provide more to Australian cricket," Thornton said.
"This year we brought our under 17, under 19 male and under 16, under 19 female teams back into play.
"With the Second XI team being a standalone team next year, those things have been really important for us to have that in place to ensure when the opportunity does present, whether through Big Bash or other elite domestic opportunities, we're in a position to do that."
A key part of Cricket ACT's quest to complete the pathway is the construction of a new centre of excellence.
While the facilities at Phillip are relatively new, the organisation has already outgrown the venue.
Cricket ACT has received in principle support from the ACT Government and Thornton's next task is to produce a formal proposal for funding for the $25 million facility.
"The reality is we have outgrown Phillip," Thornton said. "If we're thinking about the bigger picture and the importance of accessing quality facilities, not having to prioritise the men or the women is an important piece of the puzzle.
"There is no explicit timeline, it's something we need to continue to explore to ensure we're in a position to provide quality facilities that are conducive to producing elite players but equally keeping an eye on community infrastructure."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
