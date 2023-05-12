A cloud has been cast over the future of Big Bash games at Manuka Oval after the competition was contracted.
Cricket Australia announced the move on Friday morning, one year earlier than initially planned.
The men's Big Bash will reduce from 61 total games to 44, involving 40 regular season games and four finals. Each team will play 10 matches. The exact makeup of the four-team finals series is still to be confirmed.
MORE SPORT
The change has been agreed to after the signing of a new broadcast deal with Channel 7 and Fox Sports, with Cricket Australia eager to return the competition to its former glory.
The Women's Big Bash will remain unchanged at 59 games a season.
The Sydney Thunder had previously signed a deal with the ACT government to play two men's games per season at Manuka Oval.
That agreement, however, was signed when the team had seven home matches a year. Now the competition has shrunk to five home games, it's unlikely the Thunder will be willing to play 40 per cent of their home matches outside of Sydney.
The change comes as Cricket ACT reinforced its aspirations for Canberra to have a Big Bash team of our own in a submission to the federal government.
The final schedule is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
In announcing the changes, Cricket Australia general manager Alistair Dobson said the move will help build on a successful 2022-23 summer.
"A shortened BBL will allow us greater flexibility to ensure we can deliver the best possible fixture for clubs and fans, while providing a platform that allows players to continue to produce the world-class levels of cricket we've seen over the duration of the tournament," Dobson said.
Cricket Australia also announced changes to the contracting window and international player draft, with a retention window to open on Monday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.