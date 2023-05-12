The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Cloud cast over Sydney Thunder matches at Manuka Oval as Big Bash shrinks

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large crowd packed into Manuka Oval to watch David Warner and the Sydney Thunder face play during last summer's Big Bash. Picture by James Croucher
A large crowd packed into Manuka Oval to watch David Warner and the Sydney Thunder face play during last summer's Big Bash. Picture by James Croucher

A cloud has been cast over the future of Big Bash games at Manuka Oval after the competition was contracted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.