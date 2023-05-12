Rugby Australia says Canberra has "fallen behind the rest of the country" in the hunt for marquee sporting fixtures amid fear international rugby could turn its back on the city.
RA officials are urging the ACT government to reconsider its plans as a clear divide emerges between political power brokers and sporting stakeholders in Canberra's stadium war.
Insiders at the Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and Canberra's A-League bid are adamant the city needs a stadium in Civic, following the blueprint laid out in other major cities.
But club officials are wary of speaking out given ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr - who is pushing ahead with a plan to rebuild a stadium in Bruce - holds the key to their funding.
However RA has joined a chorus asking the federal and ACT governments to reconsider investing in a new venue in the city, days after the NRL lashed Barr's plans to revitalise the Bruce precinct.
Now A-League officials are seeking clarification on the plans for sporting infrastructure in Canberra as the city closes in on securing a licence to enter the men's competition ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The state of the ageing Canberra Stadium could mean the city is overlooked during the 2025 British and Irish Lions series in what would be a major blow to the Brumbies.
Canberra fans are already bracing to miss out on seeing 2027 World Cup games in their own backyard after the ACT government opted against entering a bidding war to secure matches.
There is some hope the ACT government could return to the fray and secure World Cup content, but hopes of future Wallabies Tests look slim unless Canberra Stadium undergoes a major makeover.
"With a passionate rugby fan base, we would love the opportunity to bring bigger games, as well as fans from around Australia and the world to Canberra - but the reality is that the nation's capital has fallen behind the rest of the country as a sports event destination," a Rugby Australia spokesperson said.
"Canberra is currently in a disadvantageous position in terms of attracting big events when you look at some of the impressive newer and renovated venues around Australia.
"We will continue to lobby the federal and ACT government, and urge them to consider all options to give Canberrans the sporting venue they deserve, and which reflects its standing as the capital of our amazing country."
Barr has called on the NRL to stump up cash to fund a new stadium after rugby league officials launched a scathing attack on his plan to revive Bruce, which has long been criticised for a lack of game day atmosphere.
The NRL has been contacted for comment as Barr pushes ahead with a vision to redevelop the AIS precinct, but he finds himself at odds with various industry leaders desperate for Civic to be the home of a new venue.
NRL officials poured fuel on the fire by describing the stadium as no longer fit for purpose, saying Canberra is losing its appeal as a potential host for major rugby league games.
The city's hopes of hosting a Test match or All Stars games are fading quickly following the NRL's submission to a federal government inquiry.
The submission left ACT government officials fuming and Barr fired back by calling on the NRL to mirror the AFL's $15 million commitment to a new stadium in Tasmania, and then move marquee games to the capital free-of-charge.
The city's stadium saga has dragged on for 14 years and Barr is yet to reveal a plan, cost or timeline for Canberra Stadium upgrades with his lack of vision leaving clubs frustrated.
However Barr is confident of striking a deal with the Australian Sports Commission to provide a plan for Canberra Stadium's future.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
