The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT MLA's should publicly debate the Calvary acquisition

By Letters to the Editor
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lack of public debate over the decision to acquire Calvary Hospital is a cause for concern. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The lack of public debate over the decision to acquire Calvary Hospital is a cause for concern. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, the ACT government has decided the legislation compulsorily acquiring Calvary will pass the Assembly without any debate of the underlying policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.