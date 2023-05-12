Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, the ACT government has decided the legislation compulsorily acquiring Calvary will pass the Assembly without any debate of the underlying policy.
I'm not convinced by the Health Minister's assurance that "We know from a policy perspective ... there has been deep consideration within government and Labor and Greens members are supportive of this policy change".
I think we've all heard such assurances from governments that have been in power for too long (for example, Howard's overreach on IR in the mid-1990s), and in the ACT's case we do not even have an upper house to insist that evidence for the policy decision is made public.
A takeout from the Calvary case is that if we re-elect a Labor-Green majority in October 2024 at the next ACT election do not be surprised if key decisions continue to be taken behind closed doors. There is little or no evidence provided particularly to our Assembly, and there is too little scrutiny of the financial cost of key decisions.
Judging from the letters columns there are very diverse views on the Barr government's planned takeover of Calvary hospital. They include public versus private economic benefits, hospital services and religious views.
What I'm concerned about is the way the government has gone about it. Once again, we have a "call-in" situation where the government decides it will act without any real public conversation.
Barr may be frustrated at previous failed negotiations - but how do we judge his correctness, when we have never been privy to those negotiations. Since Calvary is a "public" hospital, surely we should have been. The "confidentiality" argument is simply obfuscation.
When has the Assembly fully and openly debated the issues involved? This government is acting more and more like an authoritarian oligarchy and it's time for it to be called to account.
Australian Salaried Medical Officers Federation ACT branch executive officer Steven Ross ("Doctors divided on decision for CHS to take-over Calvary", canberratimes.com.au, May 5) hits the nail on the head when he questions the ability of CHS officers to administer the proposed $1 billion northside hospital.
It's a valid question as the facts speak for themselves. Canberra Hospital, which is administered by CHS, has a very long history of mismanagement, health safety and well-being issues, and staff dissatisfaction issues.
This does not bode well for the new hospital. Is the ACT government about to proceed with a major project that its personnel appear to be incapable of managing?
The peremptory take-over of the Calvary Hospital and lease should concern all Canberra residents, especially those whose leaseholds come up for renewal in this decade.
Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith needs to provide a full and transparent explanation to avoid the perception this resumption is anti-Catholic bias within the Barr government or an attempt to foist the problems of Canberra Hospital (such as cardiology) onto Calvary.
I was just leaving Canberra at around 7am after driving my husband to the Calvary Hospital precinct for day surgery the previous day.
Our experience was once again superb with excellent care, kind professional and hospital staff and a quiet, relaxing and generally enjoyable experience at the hospital.
The challenge here is parking, not quality of care. So to learn the ACT government planned a one billion dollar takeover and reworking of the site was a stunning and dismaying revelation.
Politics is about service. To use the power to draft laws to enable that sort of appropriation of key land and facilities such as the Calvary hospital is a blatant and cynical misuse of political and legislative power.
What about the patients? Noise in the grounds of a hospital - including the Bruce Private Hospital - is greatly distressing to patients and staff alike.
Perhaps look further afield towards the Canberra growth sectors, Gunghalin or south towards Tuggeranong to find the most appropriate site for new public hospitals.
Correct me if the following information (gleaned from reports in The Canberra Times) is wrong.
In 1971 The Little Company of Mary (LCM) was granted the lease of land at Bruce on which the Calvary Public Hospital, funded by the Commonwealth government, was built.
The hospital opened in 1979 and its ongoing operating costs have since been funded by the Commonwealth and ACT governments. The ACT government came to an agreement with the LCM in 2009 to take ownership of the hospital but, after opposition from the Vatican, the LCM in early 2010 withdrew from the agreement.
Now the ACT government has stated its intention to compulsorily acquire the hospital. Shock and horror.
Now to compensation. For what? Cost of land lease, zero. Cost of hospital construction, zero. Cost of operating, zero. There are probably other costs such as equipment that LCM may have funded but I suggest that the issues of land, buildings and operating costs have all been covered by ongoing government payments.
During the reign of the smug and deceitful Coalition government ("Audit exposes Coalition's 'ghost' APS", canberratimes.com.au, May 6) Messrs Cormann, Morrison and Frydenberg worked hard to keep information from the then opposition and the public.
Unfortunately the post-politics opportunities afforded them shows duplicity is no stumbling block on the pathway to future lucrative positions and gigs across the globe.
The leaders of relevant APS departments also bear some responsibility for ensuring the politicians could continue to mislead and obfuscate.
The grand farewell speeches given to those who have since slipped away ring hollow as we learn more about how influential pockets of the APS apparently shunned transparency in order to protect the political interests of the government. Hopefully those who are left have reacquainted themselves with what constitutes serving the public interest.
Eric Hunter (Letters, May 10) asks: "What has the monarchy done to make a difference to any disadvantage...?". That's rather Monty Pythonesque.
I mean, other than the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, the Prince's Trust, the Princess Royal's tireless work since 1970 with Save The Children, the working royals' active involvement with many charities, some assisting disadvantaged youth, what has the monarchy ever done for the disadvantaged?
Well perhaps just a little bit more than the average republican president.
Not long after the guardian angels (disguised as nurses) helped my fiancé perform the miracle of bringing new life into the world, I called her mum to say "all is well".
It occurred to me that this little creature wriggling in her arms had an unbroken line of mothers stretching back, time out of mind, to some hominid recently descended from the trees who once held a much, much furrier baby in her arms.
Mother's Day is an affirmation we are all distantly related - well worth remembering amidst all the hostility, retribution and meanness of spirit that abounds in all our various "identity" discussions.
I see problems with the changes to suburban streets being considered by the ACT government ("European-style intersections for ACT in new design rules", May 6, p7).
There is a local speed limit of 40km/h around the Deakin shops but, in my experience over 11 years, very few drivers observe that limit. An appreciable number exceed the general suburban street limit of 50km/h, and few obey the stop sign at the intersection of Duff Place (within the shops precinct) with busy Macgregor Street.
If the illustration accompanying the article and the small roundabout on Macgregor St are anything to go by, bus drivers will have difficulty negotiating the "sharp kerb radii".
The distinct lack of COVID-19 media coverage lately is concerning. The pandemic is not over. Over 30,000 new cases last week nationally - including at least 826 in ACT - 2300 in hospital and 144 more deaths. We are being lulled into a false sense of security. Containing this curse is in the national interest.
