The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 14, 1960

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 14 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times in 1960.
The front page of The Canberra Times in 1960.

On this day in 1960, The Canberra Times reported on the population reaching 50,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.