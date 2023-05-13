Times Past: May 14, 1960

On this day in 1960, The Canberra Times reported on the population reaching 50,000.
Canberra's population exceeded 50,000, a spokesman for the National Capital Development Commission announced the day before.
The population had been established in a survey by the commission, the spokesman said. Including diplomatic personnel, the population on March 31, 1960 had been 50,942.
Of the total population, 82.3 per cent, lived in houses, 5.8 per cent, in flats, and the remainder in hostels and other institutions, the survey disclosed.
There were a total of 10,361 houses in Canberra at the end of March and of these more than one-third were privately-owned. The proportion of privately-owned homes was rapidly increasing.
A total of 27,592 people lived in the north of Canberra and about 23,350 in the south.
Of the suburbs, O'Connor had the largest population with 6796 people. Then came Narrabundah with 6493. The smallest was Parkes with only 276 residents.
