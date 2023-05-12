The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Grateful' returning Raiders winger Albert Hopoate following Jordan Rapana blueprint

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders winger Albert Hopoate. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Raiders winger Albert Hopoate. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Returning Raider Albert Hopoate only has to look to his opposite wing to discover the blueprint for a long and successful NRL career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.