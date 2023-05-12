Something for Kate in Canberra on Saturday night

After two sold-out national theatre tours last year, in addition to numerous festival appearances, Something For Kate has been back on the road, performing a limited number of shows over autumn.
They are in Canberra on Saturday night, playing at Kambri at the Australian National University, the show starting at 7.30pm, with support by Toby Martin.
It's the band's first trip to the national capital since 2017 (as part of Midnight Oil's Great Circle tour) and their first gig at Kambri.
Tickets from moshtix.com.au. The link is here.
