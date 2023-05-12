The Canberra Times
Something for Kate in Canberra on Saturday night

Updated May 12 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Aussie band Something for Kate is playing at Kambri at the ANU. Picture supplied
After two sold-out national theatre tours last year, in addition to numerous festival appearances, Something For Kate has been back on the road, performing a limited number of shows over autumn.

