The ACT Brumbies are preparing to run wild in the Canberra sun in an event they hope becomes a regular occurrence in the future.
The team will host the Otago Highlanders in a rare Sunday match and the push is on for more daytime games.
The clash is the Brumbies' only afternoon game at Canberra Stadium this season. ACT chief executive Phil Thomson will look to ensure the number rises to at least two next year.
Scheduling Super Rugby is a complicated process navigating multiple timezones and travel. The broadcasters have a heavy say in when matches are played and prioritise the TV-friendly Friday and Saturday night slots.
Those slots, however, are not fan friendly once Canberra's winter sets in and crowds have suffered as a result. It's understood the Brumbies were initially slated to play two Sunday games this season, however that fell to one after a reshuffle.
Sunday afternoons, however, are set to play a key role in the Brumbies' continued push to rebuild their supporter base. After years of dwindling crowds, the franchise has made a concerted effort to help fans return to Canberra Stadium.
Coach Stephen Larkham has looked to strengthen ties with the ACT community in his return and a number of initiatives have been introduced to make attending games more appealing.
Food and drink prices at Canberra Stadium have been reduced, the Brumbies will hold a Mother's Day high tea on Sunday and they have introduced flexible memberships for the final three home games of the season.
Overall crowds in 2023 are up on 2022 and while it's unlikely this weekend's attendance will surpass the 10,575 that watched the win over the Waratahs, a healthy crowd is expected.
Thomson said this season has provided a platform to build on and Sunday matches will accelerate the growth.
"Sunday afternoons are a good time slot to have at least a couple of games a year, especially as we get to the colder months in Canberra," Thomson said. "It's nice for people to get out on a Sunday afternoon to watch a game before it gets too cold."
Larkham has implemented an exciting brand of footy and the Brumbies are the second highest scoring team in Super Rugby.
Tom Wright has played a key role in the team's attack in his first season at fullback. The 25-year-old is set to be rewarded with a new contract that keeps him in Australia through to the 2025 British Irish Lions tour.
The looming deal comes after James Slipper agreed to terms on a two-year deal of his own.
The Brumbies have also wasted no time in their search to replace outgoing scrumhalf Nic White, the club in talks with Waratahs No.9 Harrison Goddard about a move to Canberra.
