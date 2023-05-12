Mumfest at Haig Park on Sunday

On Sunday, Mother's Day, the Haig Park Village Markets becomes Mumfest, ready to spoil mum for the day.
More than 100 stalls will be open from 8.30am on Sunday, in Haig Park in Braddon, offering everything from art to jewellery to clothing.
There will be a chance for mum to have a manicure and makeover or even a cocktail class.
There will also be free arts and craft stations for the kids and lots of food and drink as well as live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.