Man on bail after initial alleged family violence offences charged again

Updated May 12 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:40pm
A man who allegedly breached his bail and assaulted a family member was later found hiding under a bed after a two-hour stand-off with officers, police say.

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

