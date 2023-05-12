A man who allegedly breached his bail and assaulted a family member was later found hiding under a bed after a two-hour stand-off with officers, police say.
Police said a 25-year-old man returned to his home following the curfew in his bail conditions on Friday, May 5. It is alleged he became violent with a member of the family after being questioned, causing them injuries.
The man then left the residence and was not able to be found for a number of days.
ACT police attended a residence in Weetangera on Thursday after getting a tip off the man had been spotted there.
Following negotiations lasting more than two hours, police were able to enter the residence and found the man hiding under a bed.
He was arrested and charged with family violence offences including recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, assault and breach of bail.
The man is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police encourage anyone experiencing family violence to contact police, and to phone Triple-0 (000) in an emergency.
Anyone with non-urgent needs can also call the Police Assistance Line on 131 444. Information on family violence and support avenues are also available at ACT Policing's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.