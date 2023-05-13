Your finance expert Noel Whittaker ("Life expectancy debate must include lifestyle connections", canberratimes.com.au, May 8) claims that environment and lifestyle, rather than heredity, determines Indigenous life expectancy outcomes.
The import of Whittaker's claim is that the bad choices of Indigenous people are largely responsible for their shortened lives, even though non-Indigenous rural dwellers experience better outcomes.
The mainstream belief among scientists is that race is a social construct without biological meaning (Scientific American, February 2016), and that genetic differences are not necessarily fixed along "racial" lines. So Whittaker talking about race in the public health context, rather than ethnicity, is a bit misleading.
It would be implausible to accept his implicit argument that heredity and genetics have no role in explaining differing life expectancies among (or within) ethnic groups.
Cardiovascular and cancer specialists might differ. An example of probable genetic influence is the fact that Hispanics in the US have lower incomes and higher rates of obesity than whites, yet are 25 per cent less likely to die of heart disease, and 50 per cent less likely to die of diabetes than whites; the so-called "Hispanic paradox".
My Mother's Day wish list doesn't include flowers or pampering, all I want is a safe future for my children.
So, when I read that Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek approved a new coal mine development in Queensland's Bowen Basin, I despaired.
This decision goes against overwhelming scientific advice. In the face of our escalating climate crisis, it is reckless and irresponsible.
On Mother's Day, instead of enjoying breakfast in bed, I speak for the children of the world and request that leaders do the two things that will safeguard their climate: ban new fossil fuel projects and end native forest logging.
I fervently hope that the new Canberra theatre centre does not feature a building such as that depicted with the report "Stage set for new brutalist theatre" (May 12, p3).
This angular monstrosity is an offence to the eye, and totally unsympathetic with the aesthetics of Canberra's inner city built environment.
I don't expect a building to rival the Sydney Opera House, but I would like to see a design with more classic lines that would not, in the near future, appear old-fashioned and out of character with the general aesthetics of the national capital.
I suspect that many, if not most other Canberrans, would likely agree with me.
The first four basic needs for people are air, water, food and shelter. Government policies in our society have morphed "shelter" from a basic need to an investment, with the consequence that many people are without that basic need.
A major factor was the introduction of negative gearing, making housing an attractive investment available only to those not residing in the house.
There needs to be a date from which the negative gearing of investment properties will cease (with an appropriate lead time to allow investors to adjust).
Then houses can become homes once more.
In response to Ian Jannaway's criticism of the US's choice of representation at the British coronation (Letters, May 10), if the US were a member of the Commonwealth, the attendance of the US head of state would be appropriate. That question was determined more than 240 years ago in the negative.
Build the new stadium at Thoroughbred Park. It's close to Civic and public transport. The racetrack can be moved. The number of people who attend the races is dwarfed by the numbers who would attend sport and arts events at a proper-sized stadium.
