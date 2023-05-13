The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'She's the main reason why we're here': What Mother's Day means to ACT Brumbies duo Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Brumbies brothers Lachlan Lonergan and Ryan Lonergan with mother Jenny before playing on Mother's Day. Picture by Keegan Carroll
ACT Brumbies brothers Lachlan Lonergan and Ryan Lonergan with mother Jenny before playing on Mother's Day. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Lachlan Lonergan reckons it might be "mum's worst nightmare".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.