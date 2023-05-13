Lachlan Lonergan reckons it might be "mum's worst nightmare".
Not the sight of the ACT Brumbies hooker steaming downfield without a jersey on last weekend - although "she honestly probably felt bad for me to be honest, just like the rest of Australia".
He is talking about the alarm clock ringing long before the sun comes up over the family's Williamsdale farm so Jenny Lonergan could get her boys to Brumbies academy training on time with a handful of toasted sandwiches.
"She used to drive us all the way from the farm to here, which was about an hour, and then wait around for us to finish and then take us to school," Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan said.
"Then she would take us to club training after school, so she didn't have a whole lot of time on her hands. She managed our Vikings team as well. She's done a lot for us, she's unreal.
"She wasn't actually a rugby fan when we were young, she hated it. Then the old man eventually persuaded her to watch a little bit of it, and then when we started playing she became a fanatic.
"She likes watching it, she watches it more than I do. Mum is our No. 1 supporter, she is always there barracking for us."
So she'll be at Canberra Stadium on Mother's Day, watching her boys help the Brumbies charge towards a top two finish when they face the Highlanders on Sunday.
If Test-capped hooker Lachlan can keep his jersey on this time, that might be a plus - but as he asked on social media during the week: "If you had a Ferrari would you keep it in the garage?"
"I just thought it was perfect timing. I was umming and ahhing about putting it up," Lachlan said.
"But Ryan said it was pretty funny and thought I should put that up. Yeah, I was quite proud of it."
Ask Jenny and she'll tell you that moment was "just so Lachlan".
"He has always been beautifully different which is something we just love about him, he's a little bit crazy," Jenny said.
Ryan finds himself on the cusp of Wallabies selection this year, having joined teammate Nic White as the only two scrumhalves in Eddie Jones' first squad on the road to France.
White is bound for the Western Force at the end of the Super Rugby season, opening the door for Ryan to become a regular starter for the Brumbies and press his claims as a future Australian nine.
The 25-year-old is regarded as a future Brumbies captain and a Test debut alongside his brother feels as though it is only a matter of time.
"I actually said to my husband the other day, 'Did you ever think, when they were that little, that they would be playing for the Brumbies?'," Jenny said.
"It gives me chills. It would just mean everything, I know how much it would mean to them and how much it would mean to us.
"Nobody knows what dedication and sacrifice goes into being a professional rugby player. Everyone sees them play on the field and it's glamorous, but mentally and physically, it's a tough gig.
"To see them make the pinnacle of rugby together would just be incredibly special. I'm so proud of them, apart from being such good players, I'm so proud they're great boys. They're really decent, beautiful humans. As a mum, that means everything to me."
So while she insists she'd be happy with a Brumbies win and her boys cooking dinner on Sunday night, how else can they repay mum for doubling as a taxi driver, team manager and a chef?
"Maybe the good old massage voucher that she gets every birthday, every Christmas and every Mother's Day," Lachlan laughed.
"Me and Ryan wouldn't be where we are if it wasn't for all her help in our youth and coming up into Brums. Awesome dinners, driving us everywhere. We honestly wouldn't be where we are without our mum and dad as well.
"She's the main reason why we're here where we are today, and we can't be more thankful for that."
As much as Sunday is about Jenny and the Lonergan boys, it's about veteran prop James Slipper and his mum Deb.
Deb beat breast cancer almost 20 years ago. Then she was diagnosed again. A shit go, as Slipper so eloquently put it, but through all of her own struggles she rarely misses a game.
It's about Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa and his wife Filo, who gave birth to twins during the week.
It's about Wallabies outside centre Len Ikitau, his fiance Sammie De Flavis and their little boy Lennox on a day they won't soon forget.
"He's six weeks old now so he gets to come to his first Brumbies game," Ikitau said.
"That's special for myself and my fiance. She's been awesome over the past couple of weeks, she's allowed me to sleep in and get a good night's rest before I head to training.
"She's been a rock and she has played a massive part in me getting to do what I do, what I love, and that's play footy.
"There's another reason I can celebrate Mother's Day. Usually it's just for my mum, but now it's for my partner after we had a baby together. It's Noxxy's first game, so that'll be good and the family is excited to get out there."
As for a present?
"My partner just says 'Make sure you score a couple of tries for Noxxy'."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
