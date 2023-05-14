Times Past: May 15, 1991

On this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported on over $20 million in land sales.
At 11.15am the day before, auctioneer Howard Lipscombe, hoarse, his throat dry and his speech gravelly, smiled and made a statement. "I'm going to go out and get a cold beer to lubricate the vocal cords," he proclaimed. And well he might. In the 60 minutes between 10am and 11am he had succeeded in putting $22 million into ACT government coffers.
He had successfully auctioned the first three broadacre tracts of land at the new northside town of Gungahlin and another broadacre lot at Banks, in Tuggeranong.
Although the auction room at Pilgrim House, Civic, was packed and pundits described the auction as the liveliest in years, Mr Lipscombe, of agents Ray L. Davis and Company Ltd, had his work cut out.
The first lot offered, simply known as G3 Gungahlin in the suburb of Palmerston, almost faltered at the starting blocks. Mr Lipscombe had opened the bids at $6.5 million.
The bids eventually opened at $5 million and then the bidding took off. After a number of lots had sold, the final parcel of land at Gungahlin, G2, on which 280 residential dwelling units could be built was sold to Alex Brinkmeyer's Land and National Development Corporation for $3.9 million. This acquisition added to his already substantial land interests in ACT and Jerrabomberra.
"We believe it is the best parcel," Mr Brinkmeyer said.
"It is right at the entrance to Gungahlin, it is the smallest parcel and it will be the quickest to be serviced."
The assistant secretary of land development of the Department of the Environment, Land and Planning, Hans Sommer, described the prices as realistic.
"They were above reserve," he said.
The chief executive of the ACT division of the Housing Industry Association, Mike Crowe, said land prices were set to rise as a result of the prices fetched at the auction.
"For home-seekers in Canberra, the message from the day's auction was loud and clear - buy soon as price increases will flow through the entire ACT housing market," he said.
