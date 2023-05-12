The future of Clare Holland House is yet to be determined when - and if - Calvary public hospital is taken over by the ACT government.
The hospice on the banks of Lake Burley Griffin is part of the organisation that runs the Catholic public hospital and negotiations are underway over whether it should stay with that body or be transferred to ACT Health.
The ACT government said that, either way, the hospice will continue to deliver "vitally important health services in the ACT".
A spokesperson said: "The ACT government is working with Calvary to determine the best way forward for Clare Holland House Hospice.
"Understandably, staff at Clare Holland House Hospice may be feeling anxious and uncertain. We are working to provide greater clarity as soon as possible, but can assure staff that their jobs are secure."
The chief executive of Calvary Health Care (Australia), Martin Bowles, told The Canberra Times that the ACT government had asked Calvary "to come back with a view".
One potential issue in the negotiations is the provision of euthanasia. The ACT government is moving towards legalising "voluntary assisted dying", with the expectation that it would be legal in 2024.
The Catholic church is vehemently opposed to the measure so the question might arise about an institution that is currently run in total opposition to euthanasia being taken over by an organisation that favours its availability.
When the ACT government held a public inquiry on "end-of-life" choices available in the ACT, the non-profit organisation behind Clare Holland House and Calvary Hospital said it was against its code of ethics to allow its staff to help someone end their life.
"Calvary operates in accordance with the Code of Ethical Standards for Catholic Health and Aged Care Services in Australia which calls us to the highest standards of accompaniment of persons who experience suffering," the submission by Little Company of Mary Health Care said.
"While Calvary accepts that there are a plurality of views on the subject of voluntary assisted dying, Calvary will not offer such a service.
"Calvary cannot support the notion that assisting a person to suicide, or to end their life directly and intentionally, is an expression of care. We strive to eliminate suffering, but not the people who are experiencing the pain or physical incapability that may inform their suffering."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
