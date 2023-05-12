The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Don Farrell presses China to lift damaging trade tarrifs

By Tom McIlroy
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade Minister Don Farrell. Picture DFAT/Michael Godfrey
Trade Minister Don Farrell. Picture DFAT/Michael Godfrey

Trade Minister Don Farrell wants more Chinese consumers buying Australian wine and beer, dairy products and premium meat, pressing the Chinese government to lift damaging trade tariffs to benefit both countries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.