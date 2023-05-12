Trade Minister Don Farrell has been given a surprise tour of Beijing's Forbidden City by a senior Chinese Commerce Ministry official, in an encouraging sign ahead of talks later on Friday with his counterpart Wang Wentao.
The opulent 15th Century palace is a World Heritage site and a source of immense national pride.
Senator Farrell was hosted on the tour by the ministry's deputy director-general Peng Wei.
"I'm very privileged to have been invited here to this iconic site in Beijing, the Forbidden City, and I'd just like to say just how much we appreciate the organisation by the minister of commerce - who I'll be meeting a little bit later this afternoon - for organising this very special trip. This is my second time to the Forbidden City," the minister told reporters.
The unexpected invitation came about four hours ahead of Senator Farrell's scheduled sit-down meeting with Mr Wang.
"Well, I'll tell you what's a good sign. As I got out of the car and started walking down here I heard a crow - crow - and of course I'm an ambassador for the Adelaide Crows so I think it was a very propitious indication of good luck to hear a crow," he said.
Australian officials also said the tour was a "welcome development", after earlier playing down expectations for the afternoon's formal talks aimed at resolving Chinese trade bans on Australian products.
The Forbidden City was the political and ritual centre of China for more than 500 years.
Although no longer an imperial precinct, it remains one of the most important cultural heritage sites and the most visited museum in China, attracting about 80,000 visitors a day.
Tony Abbott was given a tour of the landmark in 2014, while Julia Gillard visited in 2011.
