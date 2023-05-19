In November 2017, Claire Dederer wrote a viral Paris Review essay in which she reflected on her increasing discomfort with her love of art by artists whose reputations had been stained. She confessed, "They are monster geniuses, and I don't know what to do about them".
Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma is a series of variations on this theme. Each chapter grapples with the "monstrosity" of one or two artists, ranging from the predictable (Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Gaugin, Miles Davis, JK Rowling) to the more surprising (David Bowie, Sylvia Plath, Doris Lessing).
This structure permits Dederer to draw illuminating synergies between an artist's biography and their work. She provides a brilliant, nuanced reading of Nabokov and his much-maligned novel Lolita, arguing that "by telling the worst story, and letting himself be implicated in that story - he created a way for us to understand, to feel the enormity of what it is to steal a childhood".
At times, however, the subject matter demands more space. The chapter on J.K. Rowling's transphobia feels particularly undercooked, as does her examination of the poet Anne Sexton's abusive behaviour towards her children.
Dederer also occasionally presents an unhelpful interpretation of monstrosity that undercuts her overall project. Curiously, this largely relates to her discussion of motherhood - particularly mothers who "abandon" their children.
When she moved from Rhodesia to London, Doris Lessing left behind two of her children, taking with her only the youngest, Peter. Lessing is an interesting case because she broke the taboo, but she is also an extreme example. Most artists who are mothers are in the opposite position, having to abandon their art because they can't find time for it when they are the default primary carer. Dederer herself reflects on being in this exact position - although her lingering worry that she "abandoned" her teenage son to attend a writing residency pales in comparison to Lessing's example.
This also brings us to Jenny Offill's art monster. Dederer quotes a character in Offill's novel Department of Speculation, who says: "My plan was to never get married. I was going to be an art monster instead. Women almost never become art monsters because art monsters only concern themselves with art, never mundane things. Nabokov didn't even fold his umbrella. Véra licked his stamps for him."
While this statement offers a potent indictment of our society's gender inequality, emulating the selfishness of male artists only reinforces the problem. Granted, it's "easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of patriarchy", but it is still worthwhile advocating for the burden of care to be more equally distributed.
While Dederer does acknowledge structural gender inequality (she pithily calls it "the invidiousness of the dishwashing paradigm" - a phrase I shall be shamelessly using from now until the end of time), it is disappointing that she doesn't consider structural solutions, such as free childcare and universal basic income, that would more readily permit women to not only pursue art, but any role outside of motherhood.
This also casts a strange light on Dederer's decision to include Sylvia Plath as one of her "monsters" on the basis that her suicide was an act of violence against both herself and her children. Aside from being an outdated, victim-blaming take on mental illness, it also demonstrates an odd lack of sympathy for Plath's living situation (which can be gleaned from numerous biographies) at the time of her suicide.
These quibbles aside, Monsters is worth reading for Dederer's witty, aphoristic style and her commitment to examining monstrosity from an array of angles.
She is honest about the shortcomings of her feminism, but also offers a boon for feminist critique through her focus on feelings, rather than the patriarchal cloak of objectivity- an approach similar to that taken by Tabitha Carvan in her book about fandom, This is Not A Book About Benedict Cumberbatch.
Ultimately, as Dederer concludes, "The way you consume art doesn't make you a bad person, or a good one. You'll have to find some other way to accomplish that." This may be true, but grappling with these issues is itself an important ethical commitment, and Dederer provides a productive model for how to do that.
