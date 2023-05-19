When she moved from Rhodesia to London, Doris Lessing left behind two of her children, taking with her only the youngest, Peter. Lessing is an interesting case because she broke the taboo, but she is also an extreme example. Most artists who are mothers are in the opposite position, having to abandon their art because they can't find time for it when they are the default primary carer. Dederer herself reflects on being in this exact position - although her lingering worry that she "abandoned" her teenage son to attend a writing residency pales in comparison to Lessing's example.