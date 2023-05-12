Have you seen the CAT Awards car?

This is a stolen car that should be pretty easy to find.
The four-door Suzuki Ignis, emblazoned with the yellow livery of the CAT (Combined Area Theatre) Awards, including an arresting cat design over the bonnet, is still missing nearly a week after being stolen.
The car was snatched from the Downer home of CAT Awards judge Charles Oliver about 3am on Sunday.
Mr Oliver said thieves entered his home and stole two bags including one containing the keys. The car, despite being so hard to miss, hasn't been seen since.
"It's the fourth time I've been broken into since last June," Mr Oliver said. "I don't know what's happening to Canberra."
The Combined (formerly Canberra) Area Theatre Awards (CAT Awards) have been part of the theatre, dance and musical scene in Canberra and the surrounding districts since 1994.
If you spot the CAT car, please call Crime Stoppers on the toll free number 1800 333 000.
