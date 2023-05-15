When you find yourself needing legal advice and guidance, it's more than likely you are going through a stressful time or dealing with some complicated issues in your life.
It's important to turn to the right people to help you through this phase knowing you can leave the worrying to them.
Parker Coles Curtis are an award-winning boutique family law firm. They pride themselves on providing clients with support and guidance in addition to the highest quality of legal services.
This formidable team of female lawyers are family law specialists. Founding members Debra Parker, Catherine Coles and Jacquelyn Curtis have a combined philosophy to make life easier for their clients by helping them understand the family law process and to help clients consider the big picture.
They guide clients to make informed decisions grounded in real-world outcomes, to steer you to a new beginning.
When you're going through one of life's most difficult experiences, you need someone in your corner who can support you every step of the way.
At Parker Coles Curtis they combine decades of legal experience with empathy, compassion and commonsense to take the fear out of moving forward. They are there for you when you need them most.
Separation can be a very difficult time. Some separations are a shock, some might have been a long time coming but either way, you may often feel lost and unsure of what to do next.
Emotions can take over and that can be mentally overwhelming. When you're feeling that way, it's hard to tap into the logical part of your brain and think clearly. They can provide you the best advice for your situation.
If your relationship involved family or domestic violence, your number one priority is the personal safety of yourself and your children.
Separating can pose a risk or elevate existing risks of family violence. It is imperative that you get personalised advice to develop an exit strategy - either before you separate or immediately after - to ensure you are protected and minimise the risks to you and your children.
Parker Coles Curtis started in 2020 and they are getting ready to celebrate their third birthday in October. Their offices are located on level 9 of the AMP building, 1 Hobart Place, Canberra City.
Formed by three formidable female lawyers and mums, Parker Coles Curtis is a boutique family law firm with the client experience at the centre of everything they do.
With their motto of, here for you when life happens, Parker Coles Curtis knows the overwhelming fear that strikes when a family breakdown occurs.
Since its inception less than two years ago Parker Coles Curtis has quickly emerged as the go-to firm for compassionate guidance and first-rate representation for anyone experiencing a family law issue.
They are now the largest female-led family law firm in Canberra.
Responsive, proactive and caring, Parker Coles Curtis goes beyond your usual law firm service to guide you to a brighter future when your world comes crashing down.
National Law Week is a national initiative that runs annually to raise public awareness of the law and navigating the legal system.
The week runs from May 16 to 22 in 2023 and the theme is "We can understand our rights".
Every year the Law Society and its partners host a variety of events in Canberra to celebrate and engage the local legal profession, as well as to educate the general public on the function of attorneys in our society.
It is intended to assist Australians in understanding their rights, locating answers to their queries, learning about accessible resources, and understanding how the legal system operates.
Courts, legal organisations, solicitors, barristers, police, and, of course, public libraries are participants.
For National Law Week 2023, the Law Society is once again providing a venue for people to come together, exchange experiences, and celebrate the profession's excellent work.
National Law Week will emphasise the profession's crucial role in providing access to justice, inclusivity, and community service via a range of events and activities.
Additionally, in conjunction with the ACT Law Society Foundation, Law Week is also used as an opportunity to raise money for a local Canberra charity.
ACT Golden Gavel
Canberra's most erudite young lawyers compete annually in the ACT Golden Gavel speaking competition.
This public speaking competition is an annual part of the proceedings, and the winners go on to compete at the National Golden Gavel event.
"The competition is an opportunity for young lawyers to showcase their advocacy and comedy skills, with each given five minutes to argue their case on a far-fetched topic, revealed only 24 hours beforehand," the society stated.
Maliganis Edwards Johnson has been protecting the rights of injured Canberrans since 1985.
MEJ are legal specialists in personal injury and understand the complexity of the laws that govern compensation in the ACT.
As the team at MEJ points out, being injured can have a traumatic effect on your life and on your family.
The experienced team know that without the right legal advice and representation you can miss out on fair compensation and incur unnecessary costs.
MEJ's philosophy is simple. If you've been injured through someone else's fault then you deserve fair compensation.
However, they also say it's important that you act quickly to achieve the best possible result.
They offer a free initial consultation and work on a no-win, no-fee basis.
Don't delay, call MEJ or visit mej.com.au for more details.
Law Week is a great opportunity for legal businesses to reach out to people and let them know what services are available.
Baker Deane & Nutt Lawyers (BDN) is one of, if not the oldest, continuing law firm in Australia and provides high quality legal advice and services in all areas of law.
They pride themselves on being accessible and responsive and they always put their clients first.
BDN is familiar with both Federal NSW and ACT law and has offices in Canberra and Queanbeyan.
During Law Week the staff are offering free simple wills from May 15-19, 2023.
BDN solicitors are experienced across a range of areas of law including conveyancing, wills and estates (and contested estates), family law, criminal law, employment law, personal injury/workers compensation, commercial leasing, agreements and contracts.
They also have a solicitor who specialises in migration law.
BDN's managing partner, Tanya Nadin is a founding member of Kind Lawyers, a group of like-minded solicitors from various law firms, who are challenging the traditional way lawyers deal with each other in adversarial proceedings, in particular family law.
Buying and selling a house is generally the single most important transaction for people and it is really important that the risks are managed by a legal practitioner who understands this and can properly advise you.
"We have a large conveyancing team with every conveyance supervised by a partner or solicitor who works closely with one of our highly skilled conveyancers," Tanya said.
At Baker Deane & Nutt Lawyers they believe this approach is equally applicable in other areas of law.
"As legal practitioners, we all want to get the best outcome for our clients and help them find a sensible solution where everyone can move on with their lives with as little stress as possible," Tanya said.
"And hopefully without the need for expensive proceedings."
Canberra is the bush capital and increasingly, people are enjoying living in the country while working in Canberra. BDN's long history in regional NSW means that they have extensive experience in rural matters.
"We are an approachable firm and are happy to assist people when quite often they are going through a stressful time in their life," she said.
All of their partners and solicitors are able to provide advice in most areas of law - it is one of their strengths.
They also have superb administrative, conveyancing and support staff who love helping people solve their problems.
Tanya specialises in family law while Lorraine White, another BDN partner, has an extensive knowledge of wills, contested estates and commercial matters. Lorraine is a public notary so she is able to attest and certify documents to be used overseas.
Partner Richard Baker, and senior lawyer Taso Nicolaidis meanwhile specialise in personal injury claims and workers compensation.
Connie Park has extensive experience in planning and subdivision matters; Allara Freedman is an experienced criminal lawyer; and Amber Lawrence, Samantha Murrell and Brianna Smith provide various legal advice and services and love helping people solve their problems.
The Queanbeyan office practises from a heritage cottage located at 260 Crawford Street.
"You will be surprised at how large the 'cottage' is once you are inside and the number of staff working within it," Tanya added.
The Canberra office is located at Level 1, 1 Farrell Place in Canberra.
See bdn.com.au for more information about their many services.
Law Week provides our community with the opportunity to learn about their legal rights, the legal framework in their state and the role of the legal profession.
This awareness campaign also promotes access to justice for all, something that Holding Redlich strongly believes in.
The firm has been in business for more than 60 years, with offices in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns.
The firm practises across a range of areas including administrative law, data protection, corporate and commercial law, construction and infrastructure, finance, litigation, immigration law, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, property, taxation, workplace relations and safety, and much more.
Holding Redlich acts for some of Commonwealth's largest departments and agencies, as well as government, statutory authorities, high-profile clients and corporations, providing trusted outcome-focused and practical legal advice and strategic solutions founded on their experience in working with government and in the private sector.
The Canberra office is led by partners Elizabeth Carroll and Andrew Klein while supported by special counsel Richard Monteleone and consultant Paul Menzies-McVey.
"We opened the Canberra office in October 2021 as part of our strategy to build on the firm's rapidly-growing government law practice," Ms Carroll said.
"Holding Redlich's reputation for delivering excellent results for our clients has developed over 60 years.
"We are a large commercial firm with a focus on delivering services to government, having consistently grown and now recognised as one of Australia's top 20 law firms.
"We provide innovative legal advice with the resources and expertise of more than 500 staff, including 200 lawyers and over 70 partners across our offices."
Particularly, Holding Redlich has become a firm of choice for government at all levels - federal, state and local. This is evidenced by their appointment to 19 areas of law on the Australian Government (Commonwealth) legal services panel and advising more than 60 local councils nationwide.
Elizabeth Carroll is an award-winning lawyer with over 20 years' experience, specialising in public and administrative law.
She regularly advises on statutory interpretation, freedom of information, litigation, legislative drafting, compliance and regulatory issues. She brings particular expertise relating to data sharing and privacy matters.
Andrew Klein is a highly skilled workplace relations lawyer, bringing more than 15 years of experience representing and providing strategic workplace relations advice to large Commonwealth departments and agencies.
This includes leading complex litigation on unfair dismissal, adverse action, discrimination and bullying, sexual harassment claims, workers' compensation claims and employee entitlement disputes.
Mr Klein added, "We also have a long-standing commitment to working pro bono to support access to justice for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable, covering a number of law areas and people, including refugees and asylum seekers, First Nations peoples, women and youth at risk, elder abuse, the arts, the environment, and charities and not-for-profits.
"We also provide legal services to many community organisations working for social justice and human rights, and partner with pro bono legal referral services and community legal centres."
The firm's national art sponsorship initiatives include the Salon des Refusés exhibition in Sydney, the Flying Arts Alliance in Brisbane and regional Queensland, and the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair.
"We partnered with Canberra Youth Theatre to support young playwrights by sponsoring their Emerging Playwright Commission for three years," they said.
"We sponsored the ACT Law Society's Law Week Quiz Night on May 12 that saw lawyers, barristers, clerks, associates, assistants, family and friends come together for some trivia fun."
Funds raised on the night will go to Rainbow Paws, a Canberra-based charity that supports pets and their owners.
See their website for information on their services.