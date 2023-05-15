Best outcome for clients | National Law Week Advertising Feature

Baker Deane & Nutt Lawyers (BDN) has been operating since 1861 and is one of the oldest law firms in Australia but with modern practises. Picture supplied

Law Week is a great opportunity for legal businesses to reach out to people and let them know what services are available.



Baker Deane & Nutt Lawyers (BDN) is one of, if not the oldest, continuing law firm in Australia and provides high quality legal advice and services in all areas of law.



They pride themselves on being accessible and responsive and they always put their clients first.

BDN is familiar with both Federal NSW and ACT law and has offices in Canberra and Queanbeyan.



During Law Week the staff are offering free simple wills from May 15-19, 2023.



BDN solicitors are experienced across a range of areas of law including conveyancing, wills and estates (and contested estates), family law, criminal law, employment law, personal injury/workers compensation, commercial leasing, agreements and contracts.



They also have a solicitor who specialises in migration law.

BDN's managing partner, Tanya Nadin is a founding member of Kind Lawyers, a group of like-minded solicitors from various law firms, who are challenging the traditional way lawyers deal with each other in adversarial proceedings, in particular family law.



Buying and selling a house is generally the single most important transaction for people and it is really important that the risks are managed by a legal practitioner who understands this and can properly advise you.



"We have a large conveyancing team with every conveyance supervised by a partner or solicitor who works closely with one of our highly skilled conveyancers," Tanya said.



At Baker Deane & Nutt Lawyers they believe this approach is equally applicable in other areas of law.



"As legal practitioners, we all want to get the best outcome for our clients and help them find a sensible solution where everyone can move on with their lives with as little stress as possible," Tanya said.



"And hopefully without the need for expensive proceedings."

Canberra is the bush capital and increasingly, people are enjoying living in the country while working in Canberra. BDN's long history in regional NSW means that they have extensive experience in rural matters.

"We are an approachable firm and are happy to assist people when quite often they are going through a stressful time in their life," she said.



All of their partners and solicitors are able to provide advice in most areas of law - it is one of their strengths.



They also have superb administrative, conveyancing and support staff who love helping people solve their problems.



Tanya specialises in family law while Lorraine White, another BDN partner, has an extensive knowledge of wills, contested estates and commercial matters. Lorraine is a public notary so she is able to attest and certify documents to be used overseas.



Partner Richard Baker, and senior lawyer Taso Nicolaidis meanwhile specialise in personal injury claims and workers compensation.

Connie Park has extensive experience in planning and subdivision matters; Allara Freedman is an experienced criminal lawyer; and Amber Lawrence, Samantha Murrell and Brianna Smith provide various legal advice and services and love helping people solve their problems.

The Queanbeyan office practises from a heritage cottage located at 260 Crawford Street.

"You will be surprised at how large the 'cottage' is once you are inside and the number of staff working within it," Tanya added.

The Canberra office is located at Level 1, 1 Farrell Place in Canberra.