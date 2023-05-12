Ask Adrian Pavese about the dawn of the Queanbeyan Tigers' women's program and he tells you: "It was a battle, there's no doubt it was a battle".
"I think we had 15 or 16 players and were getting flogged by 200 points," the Tigers coach said.
"We got a lot wrong as a club as well. We were pretty keen to start a women's team, but we were a bit naive to it all as well. They were training at a separate venue and different things. It took a bit of adjustment to understand it's not just a token gesture. We're all in, or we're not all in.
"I remember at the end of the 2012 season, we sat down as a club and put our thinking caps on. We thought: 'We've got to totally integrate this program'.
"From there, it's just gone gangbusters, it's just been incredible."
Six AFL Canberra premierships later, the Tigers have emerged as a competition powerhouse.
The Tigers took another step towards defending their first grade crown with a 17.19 (121) to 1.0 (6) win over the Gungahlin Jets at Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground on Saturday.
Queanbeyan have played in every first grade grand final since 2017. Couple that with three reserve grade titles and a few more near misses, and they have a women's program to marvel at.
Queanbeyan, Ainslie, Belconnen, Eastlake, Tuggeranong and Gungahlin all boast two senior women's teams. All bar the Jets boast Rising Stars sides.
Seven clubs - Molonglo, Googong, Woden, ANU, Ainslie, Batemans Bay and ADFA - field teams in the community division.
Many in clubland believe the senior women's program can now demand its own stage with all three grades - first, second, and under 18s - playing at their own venue.
But whether AFL Canberra could find enough grounds and umpires to turn that vision into a reality is the major stumbling block.
For now, women's Rising Stars games are often played on Friday nights and Sunday mornings, while second grade fixtures are usually designated early morning timeslots.
But even that is something for Pavese to be proud of, when he thinks back to the early days of scrambling to field teams with the likes of Jacinta Froud, Joan Vosnakes and Ron Fowlie.
"Who would have thought, 13 years down the track, we're where we are now compared to some clubs who have been around since day dot, since it all kicked off," Pavese said.
"From 2013, I think the team has only missed one grand final, whether it be in reserve grade or first grade. We won the next three premierships in the reserves, 'division two' they called it, and it's now the past five the first grade team has played in.
"We've had six girls drafted in the AFLW, we've had coaches involved in the AFLW, it's been a tremendous transformation of our program.
"We were the first club to pay our girls for playing first grade. We were the first club to have women's only change rooms in the competition.
"We're really proud of where we've come, but we understand we've still got a heap of work to do because it's going through the roof."
Queanbeyan's men's side belted the Jets by 180 points, proving unstoppable en route to a 27.22 (184) to 0.4 (4) triumph later in the day to cap off a stellar day for the Tigers as Gungahlin continue a slow build throughout the senior grades.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
