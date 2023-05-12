The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rising up: How the Queanbeyan Tigers became a force in AFL Canberra

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 20 2023 - 5:32pm, first published May 12 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Grounds gave the Tigers a reason to celebrate. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Ruby Grounds gave the Tigers a reason to celebrate. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Ask Adrian Pavese about the dawn of the Queanbeyan Tigers' women's program and he tells you: "It was a battle, there's no doubt it was a battle".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.