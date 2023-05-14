I am of an age that I can recall many hard-working decent people in this area being forced, by circumstances beyond their control, to exist in tin-roofed, lime-washed sugar bag-walled humpies on the extremities of local towns.
This means I can empathise with those in this the second millennium who are living in cars or on the cold hard streets of our CBDs.
In 1947 Labor governments created the NSW Housing Commission and gradually the housing shortage began to decline.
Reality says our current housing shortage must follow a similar progression for its resolution.
The Albanese-led Labor government has promised, among other things, to address Australia's housing shortages.
A bill for that purpose remains stalled in the Senate due to the Greens voting with the LNP to oppose it.
To obtain their support for the bill, the Greens are demanding the Albanese government guarantee an almost instantaneous resolution to housing shortages.
Yet another example of the Greens' naive "cargo-cultism" on show.
This beggars the belief of we other mere mortals.
This is not the first time that the Greens have jeopardised a good, and politically achievable, piece of legislation because they are seeking a "perfect" one.
Although Labor has presented the most socially responsible budget of the last 20 years the Greens think they could do better by joining with the "no to everything party". That is also the party that neglected action on climate for a full decade and provided us with the inexcusable robodebt that created havoc with thousands of peoples' lives. Not necessarily a natural ally.
The Greens are also wrong to demonise all landlords as opportunistic profit-seekers.
Haven't they noticed the sharp rises in their own house insurance and council rates bills?
Small landlords also have to make ends meet.
While in Canberra recently I visited the home and heart of our federal government, the magnificent Parliament House.
Imagine my surprise when there was not a single item in the shop which portrayed our coat of arms, surely one of the most important symbols of Australia.
Even the staff member on duty was a little embarrassed, and rightly so.
Bruce Hansen asks that we take time to check the truth of studies on the health effects of using gas in the home (Letters, May 6).
I agree. On researching the subject, I found numerous peer-reviewed and well-researched articles on the health effects of using gas in the home.
These include a meta-study by the World Health Organisation on the risks of nitrogen oxide pollution to asthma sufferers. This has been backed up by research by the National Asthma Council of Australia.
Various medical reports from respected sources such as the Australian Journal of Medical Practice, also cite the health risks of gas pollutants in the home.
Young children and vulnerable people are the most at risk. Switching from gas to electric in our schools would be a good place to start tackling the problem.
We moved to Canberra in 1973. At that time the program of development in Canberra followed a pattern where, as new suburbs were opened, there were always a number of low-cost "govie" houses included.
These were then available to people on the waiting list for housing. I wonder if that finished when we were forced into "self-government"? If that program had continued, surely we would not be in the current housing crisis.
Who decided to end that program? Now it appears we have endless high-rise developments - but where is public housing?
Peter Bennett (Letters, May 8) makes the very good point that the ACT warrants statehood. However, it's not as straightforward as Peter suggests in regard to representation of a new state in the Commonwealth Parliament.
Section 121 is clear that the Parliament can simply establish the ACT as a state. But that section goes on to specify that is up to the Parliament to specify how a new state will be represented in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The number of senators we might have would not automatically be 12. Section 7 provides that the number of senators for a new state need not be the same as for the original states.
A thought: if statehood for us comes about we will need a name. The Anti-Light Rail Lobby might suggest Tramania?
I totally agree with Peter Bennet (Letters, May 8) when he says that it's about time the ACT became a state.
We are underrepresented in the national Parliament, we are not allowed to own the land on which our houses are built, and the rest of Australia is all too quick to mock us with "Canberra this" and " Canberra that" when they should be complaining about Parliament.
Although we pay the tax man at same level as the rest of Australia our votes at referendums do not carry the same weight as Australians who live in the states.
The federal government has had 112 years (the ACT was first declared in 1911) to grant us state rights. It's about time they did so.
Geoff Henkel (Letters, May 7) suggests that the government "ought to find in its heart $3 billion" to support the nation's unemployed.
Simplistically put, the payment of unemployment benefits represents the perennial challenge for governments of balancing humanity for those needing such support against the danger of such benefits being so attractive as to deter the recipients from seeking employment.
Moreover, that difficult balance has to be struck within the bounds of budgetary realities. So, what about that "$3 billion", so easily dismissed by just writing it? One-billion is a big number.
By any measure $3 billion is no trifling amount for any government to find, in its heart (no matter how compassionate), or for that matter, anywhere else.
With many of us, particularly those in high-risk categories, wishing to take precautions against COVID-19 it would be useful to have a list of ACT venues with outdoor dining.
Ideally, this would be a searchable list with location, opening hours, and amenities such as rain protection and heating. The ACT government apparently issues outdoor dining permits for only those which operate on public, rather than leased, land.
However, plans and fit-out specifications for food venues are submitted to the ACT Health Protection Service for assessment and approval, so presumably there is a complete list of venues with outdoor dining.
This could form the basis for more detailed information. Alternatively, someone could set up a voluntary list with venues invited to submit their details. Any takers?
I was among an international crowd hosted by the UK Embassy in Juba, South Sudan, to watch the coronation.
The apparently irreconcilable contradictions of history and royal moment infused the room where people from across the world gathered in one of Juba's most lavish hotels to watch.
The usual cacophony of social and professional networking subsided to a collective silence and attentiveness as the coronation reached the climax.
Most of the several hundred people in the room, I would imagine, are as emotionally distant from the monarchy as South Sudan is geographically removed. And yet the atmosphere for that short time would suggest there was something demonstrably captivating about what we were seeing.
Whether pro- or anti-monarchy, in the midst of the coronation there appeared to be a powerful and sometimes irresistible story, for better and for worse.
The story struck a particular chord for me as we heard the hymn to Henry Purcell's Westminster Abbey tune, now better known in Australia (at least in Anglican hymnary) to different words by Michael and Honor Thwaites.
The second stanza reads: "People of the ancient Dreamtime; they who found this country first; ask with those, the later comers, will our dream be blessed or cursed?"
An apparently anachronistic pageant across the globe, yet somehow recalling a question that couldn't be more relevant for Australia in 2023.
If it isn't broken, why fix it? My experience of Calvary Hospital for myself and my family has always been excellent. Why on earth would the ACT government want to take it over?
Do not inflict the woes and miseries of Canberra Hospital management upon Calvary Hospital.
A new bill went to the House of Representatives last Wednesday to alter existing bans on civil nuclear power so work can be done on the submarines. Scary stuff. Instead, why not legislate the building of modular Thorium reactors incapable of fuelling "the war machine " but which could deliver clean energy for all.
Friday's cartoon (May 12) reminds me of that lovely line in Hello Dolly: "Money is like manure. Spread evenly across the land it does a power of good, but all piled up in a heap it's disgusting."
Whitlamesque in extending welfare reliance, Keatingesque in smoke and mirrors, and Swanesque in dreamtime surpluses. A true Labor budget.
The opposition seems to be claiming that too much government spending is barely enough.
Mr Chalmers's budget has been slammed from the left (the Greens) and the right (the Coalition). This suggests he may have found something like the correct balance.
Jorge Gapella (Letters, May 11) proposes royal sponsorship of a "Kings Cycleway" from Canberra to the surf. An even better project would be King's footpaths that Canberra's children could use every day to get to and from school.
I'd never have picked Ian Pearson to be a Voice supporter (Letters, May 10). But in exhorting people to devote "their energy to addressing the challenges of the present" (and presumably the future) he's hit the nail on the head. That's what the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the Voice proposal are calling for.
An easy solution to safely sharing bicycle paths with pedestrians. Walkers should walk on the right side of the path facing oncoming bicycles. This gives them visual warning of oncoming bicycles so they can move away.
While watching Mr Dutton doing his best to deliver the budget reply speech I kept experiencing the same thought: 'How come the Shadow treasurer, Angus Taylor, isn't doing the job?' After all, he was talking about a drover's dog recently.
