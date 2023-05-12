The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Voice committee recommends referendum bill passes Parliament without amendment

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 12 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor senator and committee chair Nita Green. Picture by Karleen Minney.
Labor senator and committee chair Nita Green. Picture by Karleen Minney.

In a significant move for this year's Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, a Labor-dominated parliamentary committee has recommended that Parliament pass the constitution alteration bill without amendment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.