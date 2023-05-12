The Canberra Times
Five games in two weeks: Canberra Croatia's hectic schedule

By Jack Lenord
May 12 2023
Canberra Croatia is preparing for a hectic two-week period. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Canberra Croatia is preparing for a hectic two-week period. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra Croatia's coach Dean Ugrinic said fighting for a spot in the new national second-tier competition has added motivation for his side to perform well in the Federation Cup final.

