Five games in two weeks: Canberra Croatia's hectic schedule

Canberra Croatia's coach Dean Ugrinic said fighting for a spot in the new national second-tier competition has added motivation for his side to perform well in the Federation Cup final.
But before they get to face massive national stage challenges, Croatia have a jam packed Canberra NPL schedule with five games in a two-week period.
That starts with a clash against Gungahlin United on Sunday before a showdown with the West Canberra Wanderers on Wednesday night.
They also have a Federation Cup final against Canberra Olympic on June 3, with the winner advancing to the Australia Cup, and officials are waiting to find out if their application to join the second-tier competition will get the go ahead.
"It's an interesting time for us, we've got a lot of games back-to-back, so you have to use the depth of your squad," Ugrinic said.
"Not only do we want to do our best effort in trying to advance through to the Australia Cup final, but we are able to juggle the players we have available to also be competitive in the NPL."
The game against Gungahlin will have extra feeling after Croatia snatched a 5-3 extra-time win in the Federation Cup semi-final earlier this week.
The emotionally and physically draining contest, and the upcoming heavy workload, is set to see Ugrinic call on several of the club's under-23s players to add a spark of enthusiasm.
"Coming up soon we will be playing five games over two weeks which is a heavy load, but it's about balancing the squad, rotating the squad," Ugrinic said.
"We've been very lucky and fortunate in that we have a very very good under-23s side that we can draw upon, helping to balance all of that with recovery and rotation."
Croatia have had an unusually slow start to the NPL season, winning just one of four games so far this year while their Federation Cup final opponents Olympic are flying high at the top.
"It's always good to play in a final, so it means a lot to the club, the Australia Cup is something that every club aspires to win and we've got a chance to do that," Ugrinic said.
"We are traditional rivals [with Olympic], it's going to be a wonderful occasion, they're another club that has deep roots and deep history within the Canberra football region.
"They're wonderful opponents and it's going to be a wonderful occasion, one for the purest and traditionalist."
Canberra Croatia are currently in the bidding for a spot in the A-League's second tier division, with Ugrinic stating his side does not feel any added pressure to perform well.
Ugrinic believes Football Australia should not let a team's results influence their decision when selecting which sides will make the final cut.
"No I don't think so, at the end of the day the selection into the national second division is really going to be based on financial viability, the history of the club, youth development, and grassroot development," Ugrinic said.
"All of those factors are what is taken into consideration, so no I don't think they will base anything off our results this year."
