Peter Dutton's budget reply fell short of the mark

By The Canberra Times
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Gary Ramage
While some elements of Peter Dutton's budget reply, such as limiting sports betting advertising and doubling the number of Medicare funded psychological counselling sessions, are meritorious, they do little to present the Coalition as an alternative government or Mr Dutton as an alternative PM.

