While some elements of Peter Dutton's budget reply, such as limiting sports betting advertising and doubling the number of Medicare funded psychological counselling sessions, are meritorious, they do little to present the Coalition as an alternative government or Mr Dutton as an alternative PM.
Although many Australians would welcome a ban on gambling advertising an hour before, during and an hour after sports matches, this is far from being the biggest issue facing the country right now.
The same is true for his proposal to increase the number of Medicare-funded psychologist sessions to 20 a year. While this is a worthy initiative it would do nothing to put people in homes, lower inflation or reduce their energy bills.
The Opposition Leader has, in short, failed to seize the opportunity offered by the budget reply to clarify - or perhaps even rebrand - what the Coalition stands for, and to persuade voters it is a viable alternative to the ALP at the next election.
This is unfortunate given the importance of a strong "loyal opposition" to the democratic process within the framework of the Westminster system.
By dealing the Coalition out of recent policy debates on climate, housing and energy, Mr Dutton has done himself, the LNP, and the electorate a disservice.
He has also left the door open for the Greens and key independents such as David Pocock to make the running when it comes to forcing amendments to government bills.
His failure to make a commitment on changes to the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax, which is expected to yield $2.4 billion over the forward estimates, is particularly shortsighted.
If, as is widely expected, the opposition adopts a "no" stance the Albanese government will have to negotiate with the Greens and the independents in order to pass the measure.
This will likely result in an even heavier impost on the energy companies, which one would have thought is the last thing the Coalition would have wanted.
Mr Dutton's budget response has reaffirmed his decision to double down on keeping the Liberals a party of the conservative right in the wake of the recent and disastrous Aston by-election.
This includes repeating calls to go nuclear and to allow people to raid superannuation for a housing deposit.
While, as he said after Aston, his first priority is "to keep the party together" this is not doing anything to lay the groundwork for future electoral success.
Any hope that proposals such as increasing the number of hours people on JobSeeker can work before their allowance is reduced might garner support was undermined by linking that to limiting the JobSeeker increase to the over 55s.
While that had originally been the government's plan it was quickly made aware that a two tier welfare payment predicated on age was going to be a very hard sell to its base.
Mr Dutton's two main criticism of the budget; that it will be inflationary and that social security recipients are benefitting at the expense of "the working poor", just don't stand up.
The Coalition is, after all, supporting many of the initiatives it considers to be inflationary while, at the same time, saying the Treasurer should have actually done more to help workers on low incomes.
Voters are not stupid, they can see when policies don't add up.
The truth is that while Jim Chalmers' budget was far from perfect it was a worthy attempt to strike a balance between cost-of-living support and fiscal restraint given the economic and political circumstances.
