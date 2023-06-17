The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

News and Media Research Centre at the University of Canberra on helping multilingual communities in Australia

By Dongyun Kwon
June 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANU PhD candidate Shengnan Yao. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ANU PhD candidate Shengnan Yao. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australian news media needs to be much more diverse if it's to represent the country's multilingual communities, new research has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.