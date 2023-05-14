The prospect of a pathway toward ending the trade dispute between Australia and China probably feels almost too good to be true.
But Australia's long-suffering producers of wine and barley, for starters, have reason to hope for a brighter future.
News Australia and China's trade ministers met last week to discuss the years-long dispute that has slapped restrictions on billions of dollars worth of goods is being cautiously welcomed as the first concrete evidence of a thawing.
But this will be no months-long spring thaw. Rather, it will likely take many years for the relationship to flourish, or even stabilise.
For example, the world's biggest steel-maker, China Baowu Group, raised the prospect of a massive investment in Western Australia to build a new green steel mill.
But the company's chairman, even while praising Australia's abundant clean energy to support the transformation, was also injecting high levels of uncertainty into the prospect.
He pointed out other locations such as West Africa and South America were also "very well-positioned for such an idea", and noted the company was also talking to Saudi Arabia.
It's a reminder Australian producers have learned important lessons as part of the long, expensive fallout, most obviously the danger of relying too heavily on a single export market.
And these lessons won't be forgotten quickly; export markets are regularly at the mercy of fallouts that spill far beyond political parameters.
While the most recent trade was ostensibly sparked by the political fallout from Australia endorsing an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 in 2020, with China quick to retaliate with tariffs, tensions had been simmering for far longer.
The language being used to characterise this meeting was telling, with talks of negotiatiating, "line-by-line", a pathway towards the lifting of Chinese trade bans.
It's between these lines that the tension lies, and it hasn't been caused by wine or barley or lobster.
It's worth noting the Australian government has done the right thing by local producers by resisting China's pressure.
It was reported last week Australian products were creeping back into the Chinese market, and would be welcomed wholeheartedly once tariffs were lifted.
In other words, the frosty relations do not seem to have tamped down on the Chinese appetite for the things we produce.
These include cosmetics, food and beverage companies, and creative businesses such as interior designers.
The all-important green sector is also, not surprisingly, sliding into the spotlight.
All in all, the dispute will be a complex one to unravel, but there are high hopes the talks between federal Trade Minister Don Farrell and his Chinese counterpart will result in a breakthrough. Senator Farrell himself hoped there would be scope for China to drop all major restrictions on Australian imports by the end of the year.
"Since February, we've made progress on a range of products that includes coal, cotton and other products and, of course, we're making progress in terms of the issue of barley," he said.
But while there was goodwill on both sides, there's still more work to be done. Diplomacy, as always, rests on more than wine and flat whites.
