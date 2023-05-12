ACT Brumbies star Len Ikitau is determined to set the tone through the middle in Sunday's clash with the Highlanders.
The outside centre has emerged as one of the best backs in international rugby. He is one of the first players picked in the Wallabies squad and a crucial component of the Brumbies' attack.
Ikitau has an uncanny ability to make defenders miss and slide through the opposition defensive line with ball in hand. In defence, few opponents break through the ACT midfield.
The 24-year-old will partner with Ollie Sapsford on Sunday afternoon as they look to stop Otago centre pairing Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Fetuli Paea.
Sapsford has featured in a Brumbies backline rotation throughout the year and replaces Tamati Tua this weekend.
Ikitau said little changes for him and he'll look to make the most of the dry weather at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
"Ollie or Tua or Hudson, whoever's in there brings different parts [to the game]," Ikitau said. "Ollie's real direct, very good in defence and just does his job. He does the little things well and his effort off the ball is good.
"I'm just going to play my game. [Ollie] knows I love early ball and any chance he gets to give me the ball. He's a good player so I'm excited to be back out there with Ollie."
The Brumbies enter Sunday's match determined to tighten their grip on second on the Super Rugby ladder. Coach Stephen Larkham has been impressed with the intensity at training throughout the week and hopes it translates to the game.
The Highlanders have struggled this season and are desperately fighting to keep their finals hopes alive. Despite winning just three from 10, Otago remains two points outside the eight.
While the win is the primary focus, Ikitau said the Brumbies are determined to produce an entertaining display for the Canberra fans in a rare Sunday afternoon match at home.
"It's going to be exciting," he said. "We've spoken this week about playing an exciting brand of footy. [2.35pm kickoff], sun's out, Mother's Day, it doesn't get any better."
