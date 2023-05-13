The Goulburn Bulldogs staked their claim to be a title contender last week, but their home form has been woeful in the Canberra Raiders Cup so far this season.
They take on the Belconnen Sharks, who see the clash as a chance to send a message to their rivals.
Sharks player-coach Zac Patch came back to the capital last year after breaking his sternum, but he's showing no signs of being troubled by injury this season.
Tune into the stream from 3pm to watch the match of the round each week. Click or touch here for more Raiders and Canberra rugby league news.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
