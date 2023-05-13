Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from Cooma.
Police said Alex Pickens, 54, was last seen in the area of Numeralla about 7pm on Friday, before he was reported missing to officers from .
Officers from Monaro Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts and police and family hold serious concerns for Alex's welfare.
Alex is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, 100 kilograms, with a large build, clean shaven, with blue eyes and short, sandy-grey hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a navy puffer jacket with blue jeans, brown boots and a tan "teddy" jumper.
He was last seen driving a white Holden Colorado utility with ACT registration, YDW24P. The ute was towing a box trailer.
Anyone who may have seen Alex or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Cooma Police or Crime Stoppers by phone on 1800 333 000 or online.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
