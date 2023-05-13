The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NSW Police seek public assistance in locating missing man Alex Pickens, 54, from Cooma

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from Cooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.