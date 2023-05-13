Swimming in Lake Burley Griffin's freezing temperatures during the middle of winter sounds like a nightmare to most. But Callum McCluskey isn't like most.
It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and virtually all McCluskey had access to with an eye on the world triathlon championship series.
Now it is paying off after he became one of five Australian male athletes lining up in a WTCS race in Japan on Saturday.
"Cal was one of the most affected high-performance athletes through that [COVID-19 lockdown] period with no access to a pool for a year, so he spent that time swimming in Lake Burley Griffin," Melbourne-based coach Danielle Stefano said.
"He lasted until it got to 10 degrees in the water, swimming with gloves and booties and then had to shut up shop over winter."
McCluskey persevered and forced his way into the reckoning for Saturday's WTCS race in Yokohama.
A stunning season has resulted in a win in the Oceania Triathlon Cup in Wanaka, seventh place in Taupo, second in Devonport, and eighth in the World Cup in New Plymouth.
But a disqualification in his WTCS debut in Montreal last year has him wanting more.
"After that race, I went back to the drawing board and worked hard on my weaknesses. I'm grateful that I got the opportunity to race in Yokohama to redeem myself this weekend," McCluskey said.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
