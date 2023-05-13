The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Callum McCluskey ready for heat after bitter cold in world triathlon championship series

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 13 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum McCluskey persevered to earn a place in Japan. Picture David Casalegno
Callum McCluskey persevered to earn a place in Japan. Picture David Casalegno

Swimming in Lake Burley Griffin's freezing temperatures during the middle of winter sounds like a nightmare to most. But Callum McCluskey isn't like most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.