In recent projects, like the SH0ES project, we used Cepheids in nearby galaxies, and then by finding supernova in those same galaxies, a different standardisable candle that can be seen over further distances, have extended Hubble's measurement. We can also measure the speed of the universe much further away - in fact, the furthest point of the universe we can see. Called the cosmic microwave background, this is leftover light or radiation from the Big Bang, just 380,000 years after it.

