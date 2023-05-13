The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sunday Space | How we measure the speed at which the universe expands

By Brad Tucker
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How fast the universe is growing is a fundamental question we are trying to answer as we study it. It helps us understand how old the universe is, where we are going, and when we may get there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.