ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham calls for review of held up rule

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 13 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
ACT Brumbies Stephen Larkham has called for a review into the held up law. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
It's unlikely Rugby Australia officials recognised just how important a relatively minor rule change would prove to be when it was introduced in 2020.

