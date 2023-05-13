It's unlikely Rugby Australia officials recognised just how important a relatively minor rule change would prove to be when it was introduced in 2020.
Rather than restart play with a scrum when a player was held up over the try line, the goal-line dropout was introduced.
The move came in a bid to reduce the number of scrums, increase ball in play and encourage teams to play a more expansive attacking style.
Three years later and the change could have a major impact on the outcome of this year's Super Rugby season.
Teams now actively train to hold players up and recognise the defensive advantage of forcing their opponents back 50m.
The Brumbies used it to great effect in last week's victory over the Rebels, scrumhalf Nic White at one point carrying a player backwards over the line.
The match was effectively decided when Cabous Eloff was held up from a quick tap with less than 60 seconds to play.
The Reds' Friday night boilover of the Chiefs was sealed when Tyrone Thompson was held up after a pick and go close to the line. It was Waikato's first loss of the season and opened the door for the Brumbies to close the gap at the top of the ladder.
There are sure to be more instances of players being held up in crucial moments in the run to the finals, fans likely to voice their objections when on the wrong end of the new rule.
The jury remains out on whether the rule should remain or revert back to the original law. A number of influential voices, including Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham and respected referee Nigel Owens, have called for the return of the 5m scrum to reward attacking teams. It is likely to be raised at end-of-season meetings.
SANZAAR tournament director Matthew Barlow did not respond to requests for comment when contacted by The Canberra Times throughout the week.
For Larkham, it's important officials consider on a regular basis whether rules are having their desired effect and if they require changing.
"There's a lot of effort that goes into getting five points," Larkham said. "We've seen an increase in the number of tries this year in the Super Rugby competition, so it's certainly entertaining to watch.
"It's disappointing when you press so hard to get over the try line and they can push you back 50 or 60 metres with the goal line dropout. I think we can look at a different way of doing it.
"Credit to the defensive team for using the tactics that are in the competition and we're just as good as any other team in terms of that but I'd like to see a different outcome. The reason we did it was to minimise the number of scrums, but I am a traditionalist.
"I like the set piece and think it's an important part of the game. We spend an inordinate amount of time on our set piece, whether that's lineout, maul or scrum and we don't want to lose that element of the game.
"We haven't lost that element but can we find a different way of rewarding the defending side? I guess that's what we'll look at in the post-season."
Larkham will lend his weight behind updating the rules during the summer, but for now he's happy to ensure his team can utilise the law to their advantage.
The Brumbies have incorporated the skill into training and it's likely the rule will figure in Sunday's clash with the Highlanders at Canberra Stadium.
Larkham is hopeful his team won't be on the receiving end as they look to claim a crucial win in front of what should be a big Sunday afternoon crowd.
"We've put a fair bit of work into it," he said. "Once or twice a week we're highlighting the technique and we're certainly training it in some drills out there."
