They've conceded 140 points in two games - but don't expect that to stop the Queanbeyan Kangaroos' Katrina Fanning Shield side from turning up on game day.
Even if they went down 54-6 to the West Belconnen Warriors in their round two clash at Freebody Oval on Saturday, Kangaroos coach Peter Sullivan can see a glimmer of hope.
"It's a huge effort for these girls, we've come together from nothing, and playing against a team of very, very talented players, the effort was there and I couldn't ask of any more from our team of footballers than that effort today," Sullivan said.
"I'm rapt, even though we got beaten it means nothing, the effort was there and the effort was huge.
"My daughter couldn't play with the boys anymore so we tried to get a Roos team and I've been coaching sine then."
MORE SPORT
Georgia Rappard stole the limelight when she scored the side's first try of the season inside the final 10 minutes.
"It was amazing to see them score their first try, a lot of these girls came from other clubs and they hadn't scored tries for two years, to see them score their first try it means there's a lot more," Sullivan said.
Warriors back-rower Chioma Enyi scored a hat-trick as West Belconnen ran in 13 tries in a dominant display.
"It feels pretty good, it's my first time playing league in 10 years, I've been playing union and still do, and thought I'd give league another crack," Enyi said.
Warriors coach Richard Fletcher said the expansion of the NRLW has provided further incentive for women to play rugby league.
"In the past it's been hard for women to have competitions because of numbers, but now its really kicking off," Fletcher said.
"A lot of them used to play touch and tag and this is now something they would have seen their brothers and dads doing, and now they can be involved in it too."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.