With a swing of his arm Corey Horsburgh opened up some old wounds with Ryan Matterson on Saturday night.
The man nicknamed 'Big Red' is known to wear his heart on his sleeve, and it's often helped him play his best footy too.
The scars of Horsburgh's infamous teary, feisty outburst at Matterson three years ago were inflamed again at Canberra Stadium though, because the Raiders lock made the definition of a bee-line to his Parramatta opponent after a push-and-shove.
Nothing but shirt punches ensued, and other Eels and Raiders might've gotten away with a few too, but Horsburgh was the man sent to the sin bin, leaving his side down a man.
Matterson was able to put in a try assist kick for J'Maine Hopgood just as Horsburgh came out of the sheds to return before half-time.
Of course, depending on who you talk to Horsburgh might not have done his Queensland Origin potential any harm in the melee. And in the end it didn't impact Canberra's impressive 26-18 victory over the Eels.
Ricky Stuart thought Horsburgh was unlucky to be given 10, and the man himself scoffed at any links to that 2020 incident.
"It happens in footy. It's a split-second reaction... we just collided and I thought he was going to throw so I just reacted," Horsburgh said. "I've just got to react better and do something smarter."
"I wasn't really a punch, I just pushed with a closed fist. It's a bit of a grey area, but maybe I pushed a punch. Hopefully nothing happens."
Meanwhile, Maroons and Raiders legend Mal Meninga was not too impressed.
"I think it's dumb in my personal opinion," Meninga said on Fox Sports' commentary.
"You just don't do that. He's let his team down. He's been a great player all year but I feel it wasn't the right thing to do."
Whatever Meninga thought, the Canberra faithful appeared to appreciate Horsburgh.
"It was fun. When I was sent off they were clapping and I had a little giggle," the Raider said.
"They loved it and all night they were cheering and getting into it. It's good to see Canberra loving their footy."
Parramatta coach Brad Arthur was not a happy man post-game in Canberra, ripping into the efforts of the referees.
Arthur didn't think Bailey Simonsson's hip drop on Jordan Rapana was a hip drop, didn't believe Junior Paulo made a cannonball tackle on Joe Tapine and didn't agree with the head-high penalty for a hit on Matt Timoko.
Was it sour grapes, or did Arthur have a point?
"Nothing went our way. It's very hard to come down here to Canberra and you get a 10-3 penalty count against you," he said in his press conference.
"I don't know what more I can say to the boys because I thought they were stiff.
"We can't be told we have great compliance with the referees and then get penalised 10 times. I never say anything about the referees but tonight I thought we were hard done by."
When Xavier Savage was dropped to NSW Cup after playing on the wing in his first NRL game last week - where he scored a try and ran for nearly 100 metres - some Raiders fans were surprised.
Albert Hopoate proved Ricky Stuart made the right decision in bringing him immediately back into the NRL side after missing the Bulldogs clash to attend his sister's wedding.
Hopoate was ever-reliable under the bombs of Jake Arthur, and by half-time he already had three tackle busts, 93 run metres and a try where he absorbed a massive hit from Clint Gutherson to score in the corner.
"His strength and physicality has been dominant," Michael Ennis said in commentary. "Savage goes into touch there [against Gutherson]."
While Seb Kris has been rapidly growing in confidence and absolutely crushing it at fullback to keep Savage in reserve grade, the way Hopoate is going on the wing, similarly Nick Cotric might not get another look in when his injured hamstring heals up.
The injury ward was just starting to clear at Raider HQ, but unfortunately there were a few sore bodies added this weekend.
Joe Tapine's right knee came off second-best after a cannonball tackle by Junior Paulo but he was able to return to the game heavily strapped. An overextended knee was the early diagnosis.
Meanwhile starting Raiders hooker Zac Woolford copped a head knock from Matterson's arm in a tackle, sending Tom Starling on before half-time.
As per the NRL's 11-day stand down policy on concussions, that could mean Starling is up for an 80-minute game against Manly next Sunday.
Canberra legends David Westley and John Lomax were honoured pre-game as the latest inductees of the Raiders' Hall of Fame.
Several former greats of the The Green Machine were back in the capital to celebrate the pair's achievement, with a few able to speak with the team, and inspire them to end their premiership drought.
Take a bow Canberra for a new season record for crowd attendance.
On a crisp night in the capital where the temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, 17,414 packed into Canberra Stadium in what made for an incredible atmosphere.
The Viking Clap, electric. The booing of Gutherson, visceral.
Now imagine how it might be even better in a more intimate, modern stadium not resembling an upside-down frisbee.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
