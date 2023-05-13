The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL talking points: Raiders' Corey Horsburgh revisits Matterson rivalry with 'dumb' outburst, Parramatta Eels slam referees, Albert Hopoate vindicates Ricky Stuart decision

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:59pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Horsburgh is sent to the sin bin against the Eels. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Corey Horsburgh is sent to the sin bin against the Eels. Picture by Keegan Carroll

With a swing of his arm Corey Horsburgh opened up some old wounds with Ryan Matterson on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.