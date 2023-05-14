Comparing people with the same level of experience, the researchers ask the question: who gets promoted? At every promotion point, they find that Anglo people had an edge. From APS4 to APS5 and APS5 to APS6, the gap was about one-tenth. From APS6 to EL1, Anglo applicants were one-quarter more likely to win promotion. From EL1 to EL2, Anglo applicants were around 50 percent more likely to get promoted. And from EL2 to SES, Anglo applicants were about 60 percent more likely to get promoted.